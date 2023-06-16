Bats Fumble in Extras, Fall to St. Paul

LOUISVILLE, KY - Matt Reynolds homers, Levi Stoudt strikes out three in his return from injury as the Louisville Bats (36-29) unravel late and fall to the St. Paul Saints (39-27) 8-3 in extras.

Bats right hander Levi Stoudt (2-2, 4.19) turned in a solid start, covering two innings while surrendering just one hit and striking out three.

The game's first run came courtesy of a solo home run in the top of the fourth which gave St. Paul a 1-0 lead.

The solo home run was the only blemish for Louisville reliever Zack Brown (3-1, 7.22), who tossed 2.1 innings and struck out two batters while surrendering one run on three hits.

After Michael Siani led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and consecutive walks were issued to Chuckie Robinson and Alejo Lopez, the Bats brought their first run of the game home in the fifth inning thanks to a Joey Votto hit-by-pitch.

The Bats loaded the bases again in the bottom of the ninth behind a pair of walks and a base hit from Michael Siani, but they were unable to cash in for the winning run as they stranded the bases loaded for the second time in the game, sending it to extra innings tied 1-1.

The Saints erupted for seven runs on six hits in the top of the tenth to give them an 8-1 advantage entering the home half of the frame.

A two-run hoe run from Matt Reynolds gave Louisville some life in the bottom of the 10th, but wasn't enough to spark a comeback.

The series will continue with game five from Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Michael Mariot (1-0, 3.60) will take the ball for the Bats while Blayne Enlow (0-0,0.00) is scheduled to go for St. Paul.

