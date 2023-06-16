I-Cubs Earn Series Split in Front of Packed House

June 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (37-28) registered just four hits, but defeated the Indianapolis Indians (29-36) by a score of 2-1, Friday at Principal Park.

Iowa jumped in front in the second inning on a solo home run from David Bote, taking a 1-0 lead. Riley Thompson took the lead and ran with it, tossing five scoreless innings in his second outing of the year against Indianapolis.

They padded their lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Bryce Windham, moving their lead to 2-0. Rowan Wick and Brendon Little kept the shutout and lead intact, combining to strikeout four batters over two perfect innings.

The Indians finally got on the board in the eighth, scoring a run on an RBI single from Endy Rodriguez. With their lead cut to 2-1, Iowa brought in their closer, Manuel Rodriguez.

Rodríguez recorded the final out of the eighth and despite allowing a double and single to start the ninth, struck out a batter and induced a double play to earn his ninth save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

David Bote went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a home run and a run batted in tonight. He is now hitting .264 this year with Iowa.

Riley Thompson spun 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three. The outing was good enough for his second win of the year, moving to 2-4.

Manuel Rodriguez earned his ninth save of the season tonight, tied for the lead in the International League. He spun 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out two batters.

Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:08 from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.