6.16.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-35) at Iowa Cubs (36-28)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:08 PM ET

GAME #65 / ROAD #34: Indianapolis Indians (29-35) at Iowa Cubs (36-28)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (2-0, 3.58) vs. RHP Riley Thompson (1-4, 6.75)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Despite designated hitter Miguel Andújar establishing a new career-high by hitting safely in his eighteenth straight game, the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Iowa Cubs after a first inning outburst on Thursday night at Principal Park, 10-8. The Indians worked four walks before a two-run single from right fielder Cal Mitchell against starter Caleb Kilian in the top of the first. However, the Cubs responded with six runs on six hits themselves in the bottom half of the inning against Indianapolis starter Kent Emanuel. In the third, Andújar started the Indians' effort at chipping away at the Iowa lead by extending his hitting streak with his eighth home run of the season. The Indians cut the deficit to one thanks to another RBI single by from Mitchell in the fifth and a wild pitch from Cubs reliever Hunter Bigge in the sixth, allowing Indians second basemen Nick Gonzales to score. The I-Cubs put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth thanks to two two-run homers from catcher Dom Nuñez and center fielder Nelson Velazquez. Indianapolis responded with a sacrifice fly from shortstop Alika Williams and two-run double by Gonzales in the seventh, but Iowa relievers Bailey Horn and Daniel Palencia shut the Indians down in the eighth and ninth.

HENRY IS HOT: Henry Davis reached base four times in five plate appearances on Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, double and two walks. Davis is off to a strong start in Triple-A since his promotion on June 6. Through eight games, he has reached base safely in each and has scored a run in his last four games. He is 9-for-28 with four runs scored, two doubles, a triple, home run, three RBI and seven walks. He drew a season-high three walks on Saturday night, his most since drawing three on Sept. 1, 2022 vs Akron with Double-A Altoona. Pittsburgh selected him first overall in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

MIGGY KEEPS GOING: Miguel Andújar earned a new career-high by hitting safely in 18 straight games. His streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, and the longest since Nyjer Morgan's 17-gamer in 2008 from 6/17-7/17. His 18-gamer surpasses his previous career-high 17-game hitting streak from 7/8-8/14/17 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the International League and third-longest in professional baseball. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. Since returning to Indy, he is hitting .438 (32-for-73) with 18 runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBI and 1.267 OPS. In 41 total games with Indy, he is hitting .354 (57-for-161) with 29 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 32 RBI, .621 slugging percentage and 1.047 OPS. He has eight multi-hit games in his last 15. He ranks among IL leaders in average (3rd), OPS (6th), slugging percentage (7th) and on-base percentage (9th, .426)

BORUCKI BLANKS: Left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki has not allowed a run in 8.1 innings in eight outings since joining the Indians bullpen on May 23. The 29-year-old elected free agency from Chicago (NL) on May 7, and signed with Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on May 9. Borucki has not surrendered a hit in six of his eight outings with Indianapolis. He began his 2023 with Triple-A Iowa, going 1-0 with a 12.00 ERA (12er/9.0ip).

MR. RBI: Outfielder Cal Mitchell went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs on Thursday night. He leads the team in RBI this season (41) and in the month of June (12). He is hitting .272 (58-for-213) with 39 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven home runs, .351 on-base percentage and .774 OPS. Along with RBI, he leads the team in hits and runs scored.

THREE BAGS: Miguel Andújar ripped the Indians 22nd triple of the season on Wednesday afternoon - which leads the International League. Indy's 22 triples this season is the eighth-most triples in all of professional baseball. Indy has had 15 different batters tally a triple this season, Nick Gonzales and Endy RodrÌguez lead the team with three apiece. In 2022, the Indians led the International League with 44 triples and ranked sixth in professional baseball, outfielder Travis Swaggerty led the charge with eight.

TONIGHT: The Indians will continue their six-game set with the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at 8:08 PM ET. After the Indians nabbed game one of the series, the I-Cubs have took the last two games. The Indians and I-Cubs first met this season for a six-game set at Victory Field from May 16-21, with each team winning three games apiece. Tonight, southpaw Cam Alldred (2-0, 3.58) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Iowa's right-hander Riley Thompson (1-4, 6.75). Thompson has made one relief appearance against Indy on May 17, he allowed two runs in 0.2 innings.

ALLDRED TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Cam Alldred will take the mound for his 15th appearance (sixth start) of the season tonight at 8:08 PM ET at Principal Park. Alldred has been at his best in his five starts for the Indians this season. As a starter, he has a 2.70 ERA (6er/20.0ip) with 20 strikeouts, compared to a 4.85 ERA (7er/13.0ip) in nine relief appearances. He collected a career-high six strikeouts in a start on April 13 vs. St. Paul, he would do so again at Columbus on May 26.

THIS DATE IN 2007: Southpaw Shane Youman fanned 10 Durham Bulls over 7.1 one-run innings for the first 10-plus strikeout outing by an Indians pitcher in the 2007 season, and the first in consecutive days. With Youman's third win of the season, the Indians improved to 40-27 on the season. The next day, right-hander John Wasdin also stretched his outing into the eighth inning and fanned 12 batters, but the Indians lost via a four-run eighth inning 7-3.

