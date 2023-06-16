Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Scranton/WB

Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-36) vs. Rochester Red Wings (31-33)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Will Warren (2-3, 7.08) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-1, 7.06)

PLATES FOR TWO: The Rochester Red Wings Wings swept both legs of yesterday's doubleheader against Scranton/WB, winning game one, 6-3, and game two, 8-7, in walk off fashion thanks to a double from DH FRANMIL REYES...in game one, LF JAKE NOLL smashed his first home run since 8/11/22, and RHP Wily Peralta submitted five innings of two-run ball, while eight of Rochester's nine batters reached base...in the back half of the twin bill, LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 10th home run of the season...in the bottom of the seventh inning, DH FRANMIL REYES erased a SWB lead with his first walk off hit as a Wing...Rochester vies for the series clinching win tonight, with RHP JOSE UREÑA taking the mound opposite RHP Will Warren.

CUS I WALK IT OUT OFFââ: DH FRANMIL REYES delivered a walkoff, two-RBI double to give the Wings the win in game two...after a 6-3 win in game one, Thursday marked the first sweep of a doubleheader since 5/7/22 (also coming vs. SWB), having been swept twice before in their three twin bills coming into yesterday (one split)...

The walkoff was the Wings fifth of the season.

After scoring eight runs in game two, Rochester is now 28-9 when scoring four-plus runs this season.

TRAVIS BLANKEN-HOMER: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 10th home run of the season in game two...the Pennsylvania native went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in the back half of the doubleheader, finishing 2-for-5 in both games...he has now reached base safely in 29 of his last 30 games (since 5/4-G2) after reaching in both halves of the twin bill...

Blankenhorn is hitting .274 (31-for-114) with six home runs, eight doubles and 26 RBI over that span.

He recorded a double that registered at 111.3 MPH off the bat in game one, marking the fourth-hardest batted ball by a Wing this season...the lefty has four of Rochester's top-5 hardest-hit balls.

WINNING WILY: Wings starting pitcher RHP WILY PERALTA worked a total of 5.0 innings in game one of the doubleheader, allowing only two earned while striking out five on the way to earning his second win...over his last three starts, Peralta has posted a 2.82 ERA (7 ER/22.1 IP), striking out 17 batters.

I GOT FIVE ON IT: Wings starting pitcher RHP PAOLO ESPINO turned in five innings of work in game two, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking one...the Panama native has now logged at least five innings in five consecutive starts, and seven of his last eight...

The last Red Wing to log at least five innings in five consecutive starts was Logan Verrett, who posted seven straight five-inning starts from 8/11-9/23/22.

RAKE NOLL: LF JAKE NOLL launched his first home run of the season to start off yesterday's doubleheader, after making his season debut on 6/4...Noll's last home run came on 8/11/22 against NOR, one of his 10 homers last year...the Florida native is hitting .833 (5-for-6) with a home run, a double and four RBI through the first three games of the series against SWB...

After going 0-for-his-first-11, Noll's batting average sits at .294 (5-for-17) on the season.

AIR JORDY:SS JORDY BARLEY made his Triple-A debut in game one of Thursday's doubleheader, starting at shortstop and batting ninth after getting called up from High-A Wilmington Wednesday...the Dominican Republic native went 2-for-6 through the doubleheader yesterday, recording his first Triple-A hit...

Barley hit .236 (30-for-127) through 41 games with Wilmington this season.

STREAKING: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM extended his hitting streak to seven games (.407, 11-for-27 since 6/6), going 2-for-4 with two RBI in the game-two win...the streak is the second-longest active hitting streak for the Wings (Darren Baker, 10 games)...among Rochester hitters with at least 100 at bats this season, Kieboom ranks fourth in on-base percentage (.373).

SMOOTH CRIMINALS:Rochester collected three stolen bags via three different players, with two players recording their first Triple-A bag in the process...C DREW MILLAS and SS JORDY BARLEY both successfully recorded their first stolen bases with Rochester this season in game two, while 2B JAKE ALU recorded his eighth.

