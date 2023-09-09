SWB Game Notes - September 9

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-68, 32-28) @ Columbus Clippers (62-71, 29-30)

Game 135 | Road Game 66 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | Saturday, September 9, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-8, 4.66) vs LHP Joey Norris (4-4, 5.56)

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 26 times for the most innings pitched at 143. The righty has walked just 47 to his 135 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with ten total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

ALL NINE NEEDED -Last night, everyone in the starting lineup contributed at the plate. All nine batters recorded a hit in the contest, with three players having a multi-hit game.

JAMIE JACK - Jamie Westbrook has produced career numbers with the RailRiders in his first season affiliated with New York. He had his 21st homer on the season, a career-high for the righty and third most on the team. He has upped his batting average to .301 on the season with 109 hits in 105 games. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .340 with more walks (42) than strikeouts (31).

FLO FLASHING GREATNESS- Estevan Florial recorded his team high 28th multi-hit game of the season last night with a pair of base knocks. The righty has hit a career-high 25 home runs on the summer. He also leads the team in steals with 25 as well. In 99 games he has batted .280 with 112 hits.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled four in one game without being caught. The team has combined for 159 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

