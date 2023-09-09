Davis Homers, Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest to Mud Hens
September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Henry Davis launched a solo home run in his first plate appearance of his rehab assignment, but the Toledo Mud Hens responded with runs in four-straight frames to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 13-2.
Making his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 21, Davis hammered a 407-foot home run on the second pitch he saw to plate the contests first run. The blast was one of six hits on the night for the Indians (62-73, 29-32) offense.
Toledo (65-71, 32-30) axed the Indy lead with a four-run third inning, highlighted by an Eddys Leonard grand slam off Cam Alldred (L, 7-8). It was the first of four consecutive run-scoring frames, bookended by a pair of four-run frames.
Indy plated it's second run of the game on an eighth-inning RBI groundout by Canaan Smith-Njigba before Toledo tacked on a pair in its following plate appearance make it 13-2.
Rony García (W, 2-1) earned the win with 2.0 relief innings.
Indians' pitchers combined to walk a season-high tying 12 batters, it was the third 12-walk game of the season and first since May 27, at Columbus.
The Indians and Mud Hens cap the six-game set at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 9, 2023
- Guthrie Grabs Clutch Hit as Stripers Conjure Walk-off Magic Again - Gwinnett Stripers
- I-Cubs Use Long Ball to Snap Losing Skid - Iowa Cubs
- Davis Homers, Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest to Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Falls in Rain-Shortened Contest, 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Hold on for a 4-3 Win Over St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Battenfield Stars as Syracuse Wins Rain-Shortened Game, 2-1, Over Rochester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hens Hang 13 Runs in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ober Sharp, Saints' Offense Held in Check in 4-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Downed by Clippers, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mitch White Is Super in Bisons' 2-1 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Misner's Three Homers Lead Durham to 11-3 Rout Over Charlotte - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Walked-off on by Bisons on Saturday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to Bulls 11-3 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- September 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2021 No. 1 Draft Pick Henry Davis Returns to Victory Field on Big-League Rehab - Indianapolis Indians
- 9.9.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-71, 31-30) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-72, 29-31) - Indianapolis Indians
- RHP José Ureña Promoted to White Sox Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 9 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Slug Their Way to Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Yepez Helps Memphis Grab Friday Night Game at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Homers Lead the Chasers to Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Wins Series with Late Home Runs - Iowa Cubs
- Mets' Comeback Runs Out Of Steam In 11-6 Loss To Red Wings On Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats' Rally Falls Short on Saturday Night - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Held to Three Hits in 7-1 Loss to Gwinnett - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Snap Two-Game Skid with 11-6 Win - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Davis Homers, Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest to Mud Hens
- 2021 No. 1 Draft Pick Henry Davis Returns to Victory Field on Big-League Rehab
- 9.9.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-71, 31-30) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-72, 29-31)
- Jones Shutout, Gorski Web Gems and Gonzales Homer Lift Young Bucs in Victory
- 9.8.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-70, 31-29) vs. Indianapolis Indians (61-72, 28-31)