Davis Homers, Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest to Mud Hens

September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Henry Davis launched a solo home run in his first plate appearance of his rehab assignment, but the Toledo Mud Hens responded with runs in four-straight frames to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 13-2.

Making his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 21, Davis hammered a 407-foot home run on the second pitch he saw to plate the contests first run. The blast was one of six hits on the night for the Indians (62-73, 29-32) offense.

Toledo (65-71, 32-30) axed the Indy lead with a four-run third inning, highlighted by an Eddys Leonard grand slam off Cam Alldred (L, 7-8). It was the first of four consecutive run-scoring frames, bookended by a pair of four-run frames.

Indy plated it's second run of the game on an eighth-inning RBI groundout by Canaan Smith-Njigba before Toledo tacked on a pair in its following plate appearance make it 13-2.

Rony García (W, 2-1) earned the win with 2.0 relief innings.

Indians' pitchers combined to walk a season-high tying 12 batters, it was the third 12-walk game of the season and first since May 27, at Columbus.

The Indians and Mud Hens cap the six-game set at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name a starter.

