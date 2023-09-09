Yepez Helps Memphis Grab Friday Night Game at Nashville

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip with an 8-4 win over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Left fielder Juan Yepez continued his hot streak as the right-handed hitter drove in three runs in Friday night's victory. Yepez finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored, three RBI and extended his season-long hit streak to 10 games.

Center fielder Michael Siani recorded his first RBI as a Memphis Redbird. Siani finished his second game in the Cardinals organization 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a double and the RBI. Five of the nine Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort.

Sem Robberse (1-1) pitched past the fourth inning for the first time in his Triple-A career. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out eight batters. The win marks Robberse's first career Triple-A win and first win in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Memphis.

The Redbirds (65-71) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin the final homestand of the season at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.

