2021 No. 1 Draft Pick Henry Davis Returns to Victory Field on Big-League Rehab
September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that outfielder Henry Davis - their No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft - will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians tonight at Victory Field as they continue their six-game homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens. Davis is the 12th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 13 different assignments this season, joining infielders Ji Man Choi and Ke'Bryan Hayes, southpaw pitchers Jose Hernandez and Rob Zastryzny, and right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe, Chase De Jong, Max Kranick, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.
Davis, 23, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand strain on Aug. 21. In 51 games with Pittsburgh since making his major league debut vs. Chicago (NL) on June 19, he hit .213 (39-for-183) with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI.
The catcher-turned-outfielder was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis for his Triple-A debut on June 6 and hit .286 (10-for-35) with five extra-base hits, a .432 on-base percentage and .946 OPS in 10 games before having his contract selected by Pittsburgh.
The Bedford, N.Y. native attended the University of Louisville (Ky.), where he ranked among ACC leaders in on-base percentage, batting average, hits, home runs, RBI, total bases and slugging percentage in 2021 while being named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award (college baseball's top catcher) in NCAA Division I.
Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.
