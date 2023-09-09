Guthrie Grabs Clutch Hit as Stripers Conjure Walk-off Magic Again

September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Dalton Guthrie had struck out in his first plate appearance with the bases loaded in the fifth inning but made the most of his second chance in the ninth, cracking a walk-off single to give the Gwinnett Stripers (64-71) a 3-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox (73-63) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. It was Gwinnett's sixth walk-off win of the season and second of the series, following Thursday's 5-4 triumph.

Decisive Plays: Justin Hagenman struck out three Stripers in a row to strand the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Andrew Velazquez finally broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. Niko Kavadas tied the game with a solo homer (4) in the eighth. Bobby Dalbec hit a go-ahead solo homer (33) in the top of the ninth. Joshua Fuentes walked with the bases loaded in the ninth to tie the game, and Guthrie came through with a base hit to left field to win it, 3-2.

Key Contributors: Guthrie (1-for-5, RBI) notched his first walk-off RBI of his Gwinnett career, while Alan Rangel (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 8 SO) turned in a scoreless relief effort in his first Triple-A outing of the year. For Worcester, Kavadas (1-for-4, homer, RBI) and Dalbec (2-for-3, homer, RBI) powered the Red Sox into the lead before Gwinnett rallied in the ninth.

Noteworthy: Yolmer Sanchez recorded his 76th, 77th, and 78th walks of the season, equaling and then surpassing the Gwinnett single-season record previously held by Delino DeShields Jr. (76 in 2022). The eight strikeouts from Rangel were the second most by a Stripers' reliever this season behind the nine amassed by Allan Winans on April 4 at Norfolk. The bases-loaded walk by Fuentes in the ninth was the 33rd by the Stripers this season, a category where the team ranks second in the International League this season.

Next Game (Sunday, September 10): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry99.3.com. RHP Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.35 ERA) will start for the Stripers against LHP Rio Gomez (0-3, 4.60 ERA) for the Red Sox. It's Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Runs the Bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.