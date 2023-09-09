I-Cubs Use Long Ball to Snap Losing Skid
September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (73-61) snapped their seven-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (62-70), Saturday at Principal Park.
After a disappointing loss last night, Iowa put it behind them and got ahead early in tonight's contest. David Bote clubbed a two-run home run in the first to give the I-Cubs an early 2-0 lead.
Iowa padded their lead with another two runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yonathan Perlaza. Four runs was all Stephen Gonsalves needed, as the southpaw spun 2.2 scoreless frames.
Gonsalves allowed just one hit while striking out four in his third start of the year. He was followed by major league rehabber Brandon Hughes, who surrendered two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings pitched.
The two runs came on one swing of the bat in the fourth inning, a two-run home run from Nate Eaton. With the score now 4-2, Matt Mervis brought Iowa's lead back to four with a two-run home run of his own in the bottom of the fifth.
Ben Brown and Brendon Little kept the score at 6-2, combining to throw four scoreless innings. Iowa lead 6-2 into the bottom of the eighth, when they got their third two-run blast of the game.
This time, it was Perlaza who plated two runs with a long ball, making it 8-2 with his 20th home run of the season. Tyler Gentry hit a solo home run to make it 8-3, but Nick Burdi recorded the final three outs to secure the win for Iowa.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Pete Crow-Armstrong set the table for Iowa tonight, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.
Iowa snapped their seven-game losing streak with their victory tonight. It was the longest losing streak of the season.
Iowa and Omaha will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 1:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 9, 2023
- Guthrie Grabs Clutch Hit as Stripers Conjure Walk-off Magic Again - Gwinnett Stripers
- I-Cubs Use Long Ball to Snap Losing Skid - Iowa Cubs
- Davis Homers, Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest to Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Falls in Rain-Shortened Contest, 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Hold on for a 4-3 Win Over St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Battenfield Stars as Syracuse Wins Rain-Shortened Game, 2-1, Over Rochester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hens Hang 13 Runs in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ober Sharp, Saints' Offense Held in Check in 4-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Downed by Clippers, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mitch White Is Super in Bisons' 2-1 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Misner's Three Homers Lead Durham to 11-3 Rout Over Charlotte - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Walked-off on by Bisons on Saturday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to Bulls 11-3 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- September 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2021 No. 1 Draft Pick Henry Davis Returns to Victory Field on Big-League Rehab - Indianapolis Indians
- 9.9.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-71, 31-30) vs. Indianapolis Indians (62-72, 29-31) - Indianapolis Indians
- RHP José Ureña Promoted to White Sox Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 9 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Slug Their Way to Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Yepez Helps Memphis Grab Friday Night Game at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Homers Lead the Chasers to Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Wins Series with Late Home Runs - Iowa Cubs
- Mets' Comeback Runs Out Of Steam In 11-6 Loss To Red Wings On Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats' Rally Falls Short on Saturday Night - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Held to Three Hits in 7-1 Loss to Gwinnett - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Snap Two-Game Skid with 11-6 Win - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.