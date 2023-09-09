I-Cubs Use Long Ball to Snap Losing Skid

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (73-61) snapped their seven-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (62-70), Saturday at Principal Park.

After a disappointing loss last night, Iowa put it behind them and got ahead early in tonight's contest. David Bote clubbed a two-run home run in the first to give the I-Cubs an early 2-0 lead.

Iowa padded their lead with another two runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yonathan Perlaza. Four runs was all Stephen Gonsalves needed, as the southpaw spun 2.2 scoreless frames.

Gonsalves allowed just one hit while striking out four in his third start of the year. He was followed by major league rehabber Brandon Hughes, who surrendered two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings pitched.

The two runs came on one swing of the bat in the fourth inning, a two-run home run from Nate Eaton. With the score now 4-2, Matt Mervis brought Iowa's lead back to four with a two-run home run of his own in the bottom of the fifth.

Ben Brown and Brendon Little kept the score at 6-2, combining to throw four scoreless innings. Iowa lead 6-2 into the bottom of the eighth, when they got their third two-run blast of the game.

This time, it was Perlaza who plated two runs with a long ball, making it 8-2 with his 20th home run of the season. Tyler Gentry hit a solo home run to make it 8-3, but Nick Burdi recorded the final three outs to secure the win for Iowa.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Pete Crow-Armstrong set the table for Iowa tonight, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.

Iowa snapped their seven-game losing streak with their victory tonight. It was the longest losing streak of the season.

Iowa and Omaha will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 1:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

