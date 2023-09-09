Clippers Slug Their Way to Victory

September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers, backed by four home runs, topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 10-5, on Friday night at Huntington Park. Luis Oviedo (4-0) picked up the win in relief, striking out a pair in 1.2 scoreless innings of work. James Karinchak worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure to victory for the Clippers.

George Valera got things started in the second inning with a monster blast over the Pedialyte Porch in right.

After the RailRiders had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth, Jhonkensy Noel brought us back to scratch in the bottom half of the inning with a 446 foot solo blast into the lawn at Huntington Park.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would regain the lead in the fifth, but back-to-back home runs from Brayan Rocchio and Kyle Manzardo, his first in a Clippers uniform, gave Columbus a lead it would not surrender.

Clippers pick up their sixth win in seven games and take a 3-1 lead in the series with the RailRiders. Said series continues Saturday night at Huntington Park, first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm, gates open at 5:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.