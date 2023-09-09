Clippers Slug Their Way to Victory
September 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers, backed by four home runs, topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 10-5, on Friday night at Huntington Park. Luis Oviedo (4-0) picked up the win in relief, striking out a pair in 1.2 scoreless innings of work. James Karinchak worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure to victory for the Clippers.
George Valera got things started in the second inning with a monster blast over the Pedialyte Porch in right.
After the RailRiders had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth, Jhonkensy Noel brought us back to scratch in the bottom half of the inning with a 446 foot solo blast into the lawn at Huntington Park.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would regain the lead in the fifth, but back-to-back home runs from Brayan Rocchio and Kyle Manzardo, his first in a Clippers uniform, gave Columbus a lead it would not surrender.
Clippers pick up their sixth win in seven games and take a 3-1 lead in the series with the RailRiders. Said series continues Saturday night at Huntington Park, first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm, gates open at 5:30pm.
