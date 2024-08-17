SWB Game Notes - August 17

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (17-26, 54-63) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-17, 68-48)

Game 117 | Home Game 62 | PNC Field | Saturday, August 17, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Brandon Eisert (4-1, 4.39) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 3.89)

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are two and a half games back from the leading Columbus Clippers. Buffalo is in 20th place, eleven games out of first in last place. The RailRiders are 9-1 in their last ten contests and 19-6 since the All-Star break.

SAVE SITUATION- The RailRiders have earned a save in every win this series against Buffalo. Anthony Misiewicz got the save last night for his sixth of the season, the most on the RailRiders. Seventeen pitchers have recorded at least one. SWB has had 32 total saves which is tied for most in the International League. They have had 18 blown saves on the season.

STRIKEOUT KINGS - This week the RailRiders pitching staff has struck out 39 batters while giving up just ten walks. Tom Pannone led with nine and Oddanier Mosqueda follows with six. Twelve pitchers have recorded at least one strikeout.

IT'S THAT JOEY VOTTO - Major League veteran Joey Votto had his second hit in the series and his sixth since joining the Buffalo Bisons right after the All-Star break. The 40-year-old has now played in 13 games with his new team batting .171 with one homer and four runs driven in. The Toronto-native spent 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds playing in over 2056 games for a .294 average.

MAGIC MOMENT - Josh Maciejewski is set to make the start tonight as the fourth lefty starter for the RailRiders. Maciejewski has a 3.89 earned run average in Triple-A in 20 appearances, seven starts. He made four outings with NYY after his Major League debut for a 2.57 ERA. The lefty also pitched 12.2 innings for a 7.71 earned run average in Double-A.

VERSUS LEFTY - The RailRiders will have five lefty starters in six games against Buffalo this week with Tanner Tully bookending the series. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing hitters to a .226 average against this season.

NARVAEZ NEWS - Carlos Narvaez has returned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as Jose Trevino was reinstated off the Injured List to the New York Yankees. Narvaez was called up to New York on July 13 and played in six games including his Major League debut. It was his second call up in the season, but he did not play in his first stint.

CALEB CAN - Caleb Durbin is hitting .303 with 63 hits including 19 doubles and five home runs. He has also walked more (36) than he struck out (25). The 24-year-old has driven in in 44 runs and stole 22 bases with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was placed on the Injured List on May 24 after being hit by a pitch in the hand and began his return on July 23.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.