Ryan Borucki Begins Rehab Assignment at Victory Field

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki will begin a rehab assignment tonight at Victory Field as the Indianapolis Indians continue a six-game homestand vs. the St. Paul Saints at 7:05. Borucki is one of 16 major league rehabbers assigned to Indy on 19 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, outfielder Joshua Palacios, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Bailey Falter, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester and Hunter Stratton.

Borucki, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 7 (retroactive to April 6) and later transferred to the 60-day IL with left triceps inflammation. He began a rehab assignment on June 25 and appeared in seven total games across two stints with Indianapolis, going 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA (5er/6.1ip) and 13 strikeouts. He also made three appearances with Double-A Altoona and posted a 5.40 ERA (2er/3.1ip). In four big-league outings to begin the season, he registered a 5.40 ERA (2er/3.1ip) and six strikeouts.

After being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on May 9, 2023, Borucki went 1-0 in 8.1 shutout innings with a 1.08 WHIP and .107 batting average against (3-for-28) in eight appearances with Indianapolis before having his contract selected on June 18. He has appeared in 32 Triple-A games with Buffalo, Iowa and Indianapolis since St. Paul joined the International League in 2021 and allowed one run in 0.2 innings during his lone appearance against the Saints.

Borucki was originally selected by Toronto in the 15th round (475th overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Mundelein (Ill.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Blue Jays on Nov. 18, 2016, and made his MLB debut on June 26, 2018, at Houston.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

