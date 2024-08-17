Simon Slams Bulls Past Nashville, 7-4

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Ronny Simon hit a first inning grand slam to lead the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 7-4 on Saturday night before 9,003 fans at the DBAP.

After Nashville (23-20) scored twice in the top of the first against Bulls starter Cole Wilcox, Simon drilled a pitch from Nashville starter Mitch White (L, 3-4) for a grand slam to right field. The inning started on a throwing error from third baseman Isaac Collins, then the bases were loaded on a pair of walks from White. Durham (21-23) tacked on another run in the frame thanks to a single from Tristan Peters. White lasted only 2/3 of an inning, relieved by former Bulls pitcher Evan McKendry.

Wilcox pitched three innings for Durham before four relievers combined to shutout Nashville the rest of the game. Cole Sulser (W, 3-2) earned the win by throwing two innings in his first game back with the Bulls after being optioned by Tampa Bay. Enmanuel Mejia, Alfredo Zarraga and Hunter Bigge (S, 1) closed out the game with the final four innings of scoreless relief.

The Bulls have won four of the first five games of the series.

The homestand concludes Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with Nashville's DL Hall (0-1, 2.87) expected to start against a yet-to-be named Durham pitcher.

