August 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (50-67) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (59-56)

Saturday, August 17 - 4:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA Game One: RHP Riley Thompson (4-4, 6.72) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (2-1, 4.82)

Game Two: RHP Connor Noland (3-0, 2.75) vs. LHP Will Dion (3-3, 5.61)

TODAY'S GAMES: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers play the fourth and fifth of a six-game series today...right-hander Riley Thompson is scheduled to make the start for Iowa in the first game vs. right-hander Triston McKenzie for Columbus...in game two, right-hander Connor Noland is slated to start for Iowa opposite of left-hander Will Dion for the Clippers...marks the second doubleheader the two teams have played this week, following a split on Thursday.

TGIF: The I-Cubs won another one-run game last night by a 4-3 score over Columbus... Matt Shaw t allied his first three-hit game as an I-Cub and hit his first home run... James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple... Brandon Birdsell picked up the win for Iowa as he worked 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts... Trey Wingenter, Daniel Palencia and Jack Neely combined for 3.1 scoreless innings with Neely earning his third save.

POSTPONED...TWICE: Due to unplayable field conditions, the I-Cubs have had their Tuesday and Wednesday games postponed at Principal Park...Iowa has not had back-to-back postponements since April 15-16, 2023 vs. Omaha.

WALK-OFF IN OMAHA: The I-Cubs fell 4-3 in Sunday night's contest at Omaha... with the game tied at 3-3 and one out in the 12th inning, Storm Chasers outfielder C.J. Alexander singled up the middle to give Omaha the walk-off victory... Adrian Houser made his first start for Iowa and pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits in a no decision... James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the loss.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 13th home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday and has homered in three of his last 10 games...Caissie homered in back-to-back games from Aug. 4-6 this season which marked the first time he has done so since July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it was the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DARIUS!: Iowa Cubs outfielder Darius Hill celebrates his 27th birthday today...he shares this date of birth with former Major League greats Dustin Pedroia, Jorge Posada and Boog Powell ...he also has the same birthday as actors Robert De Niro and Sean Penn as well as College Basketball Hall of Famer Christian Laettner.

PROSPECTING: Infielders Matt Shaw and James Triantos combined to go 5-for-7 with four extra-base hits and three RBI in last night's win...Shaw tallied his first home run at the Triple-A level and his had his first three-hit game since Aug. 1 at Mississippi...Shaw also added his second stolen base since being promoted to Iowa.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa earned a one-run with last night vs. Columbus to improve to 24-17 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (41) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (40).

LOUIE, LOUIE: Iowa infielder Luis Vázquez played in his first game on Thursday since being placed on the injured list on July 12...Luis tallied his second multi-homer game of the season with the other coming on April 9 at St. Paul and the fourth of his career.

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are matching up for the third time this series following May 7-12 in Iowa and June 11-16 at Columbus...Iowa has gone 7-8 vs. the Clippers this season and have won four of the last five meetings.

SCORELESS CALEB: Thursday night, game two starter Caleb Kilian snapped his scoreless streak at 14.0 innings as he allowed one run across 4.2 frames with six strikeouts...over his last four outings (three starts) Kilian has allowed one run in 16.2 innings of work (0.54 ERA) with 13 strikeouts vs. just four walks.

BALLY GOES DEEP: Cubs No. 4 prospect Moises Ballesteros hit home runs in back-to-back games on Aug. 7-9 at Omaha...marked the second time he has done so with the other coming on July 11-19.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.