First Inning Dooms Nashville in Loss to Durham

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, N.C. - The Nashville Sounds (61-57, 23-20) bullpen was stingy to keep the score within reach after an early deficit but ultimately fell to the Durham Bulls (57-62, 21-23), 7-4, on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Wes Clarke launched a 2-2 slider 433 feet to center field which gave Nashville a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. The lead did not last long with five runs put on the board by Durham in the bottom of the inning. Mitch White's (3-4) start did not go to plan and was chased from his outing after 37 pitches and two outs recorded in the first. An error and two walks led to a Ronny Simon grand slam to put the Bulls ahead and another run was tacked on before White was replaced.

The bullpen gave the Sounds a chance to stay in the ballgame with the bulk of the innings by Evan McKendry in which he allowed two runs (one earned) in 3 1/3 innings. Craig Yoho tossed two scoreless innings, Aaron Ashby worked a scoreless seventh and Ryan Middendorf finished the eighth inning unscathed. The top bullpen in Triple-A combined for 7 1/3 innings, two runs (one earned) and seven strikeouts.

Vinny Capra had an RBI single in the second and Patrick Dorrian brought another run across in the third to cut the deficit to 6-4. However, the offense did not muster any traction with no runners reaching second base after the third inning. Capra was a bright spot with a run, single, double and RBI all in the first two innings. Clarke and Owen Miller also had multi-hit games to contribute nine total hits for Nashville in the contest.

Nashville and Durham conclude their series tomorrow afternoon. Left-hander DL Hall (0-1, 2.87) makes his return to the Sounds with the start tomorrow. The starting pitcher for the Bulls is to be announced. The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. central at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Mitch White (0.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, K) made his second start of the season for Nashville. In his last two outings before tonight, White had 12 strikeouts with zero earned runs in 8.1 innings. His last start that he allowed at least three earned runs was on August 13 at Worcester (1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

Craig Yoho (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 K) made his 17th consecutive appearance between Biloxi and Nashville without giving up an earned run. In three appearances for the Sounds, he has pitched 5.0 innings with 11 strikeouts.

Wes Clarke (2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K) hit a home run for the second straight night. It is the third time he has done that this season (June 11-12 at Gwinnett & July 30-31 at Gwinnett). Eight of his 11 home runs for Nashville have come on the road.

With the loss tonight, the Sounds move to 7-10 this season against Durham with the Bulls winning four of the first five games of the current series.

