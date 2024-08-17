Johnson Home Run Not Enough To Power Tides To Win

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, Ga --- The Norfolk Tides (19-25, 55-64) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (23-21, 58-61), 7-5, on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The game was delayed right after the end of the first inning due to rain, lasting over two and a half hours. Play resumed at 8:55 p.m., and the Stripers would pull away to win their fifth straight game in the series.

Prior to the rain delay, Gwinnett scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Chadwick Tromp drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI single by Luis Liberato. After the rain delay, Norfolk would explode for five runs in the fifth inning. Terrin Vavra knocked a two-run single, and later scored in part of a three-run homer by Daniel Johnson to take the 5-2 lead.

Gwinnett would immediately tie the game in the bottom half of the fifth with three runs. They would take the lead in the sixth when Alejo Lopez knocked an RBI double. They would add one more insurance run after scoring on an error in the eighth. Domingo Gonzalez entered to pitch in the ninth to earn the save and handed Norfolk their fifth straight loss.

The Tides will try to avoid a six-game series sweep tomorrow, with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. The Tides are scheduled to throw RHP Brandon Young (3-3, 3.55), while Gwinnett has not announced their probable.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Jet Takes Off: Daniel Johnson led the Tides in run production tonight, going 1-for-3 with a three-run homer...after an 0-for-12 stretch over three games, Johnson has hit in four straight games this series totalling six hits...the Jet has been one of the top players in the International League with runners in scoring position, batting .402 (39-for-97) with 53 RBI...among qualified players, that leads the league in average and is one of nine players with at least 50 RBI with runners in scoring position.

Our Vavra-ite: Prior to Johnson's home run, Terrin Vavra knocked a two-run single to tie the game at 2-2...he finished the ninth 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI...it was his fifth multi-RBI game this season...Vavra started in right field, just the second time this season he's done so (August 9 vs. Durham).

Tastes Like Goodrum: Niko Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a double tonight...it was his seventh multi-hit game with the Tides this season and his 11th overall this season...since July 27, Goodrums's hit safely in 13 of his previous 16 games, batting .298 (17-for-57) with three runs, three doubles, three triples, eighth RBI and four walks while slashing .339/.456/.795.

Bañuelos is Back: David Bañuelos returned to the Tides from the Baltimore Taxi Squad today...he went 0-for-2, with a run and two walks...it was Bañuelos' 20th game with the Tides this season, marking his second multi-walk game this season (June 14 vs. Memphis...in six games during August, he's hitting .263 (5-for-19) with three runs, two doubles, five RBI and four walks while slashing .391/.368/.759.

