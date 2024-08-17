Red Wings Soar Over Syracuse for Sixth-Straight Win

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings wrapped up their sixth consecutive win Saturday night with a dominant 9-2 win against the Syracuse Mets, tied for the longest winning streak this season. All nine of the Red Wings' runs came in the fourth inning, and 1B Carter Kieboom laced two hits including a grand slam in the frame. SS Jack Dunn put together his fifth consecutive multi-hit game and 2B Darren Baker knocked two hits of his own to highlight the offensive effort, while 3B Erick Mejia drove in three runs with a bases loaded triple. The Red Wings bullpen dominated throughout their 7.1 innings of work, combining to allow just one earned on four hits to keep the Mets offense at bay. The Red Wings are now a season-high 13 games above .500 at 65-52.

Neither team was able to heat up offensively through the first two frames, until Mets SS Luisangel Acuña roped a clean two-out single up the middle in the top of the third. He then stole his 32nd base of the season to put himself into scoring position and came around to score on a bloop single from LF Drew Gilbert to give Syracuse an early 1-0 lead.

Rochester went down quietly in the bottom of the third but came out quickly in the fourth with three-straight singles from Carter Kieboom, Jack Dunnand LF Stone Garrett that loaded the bases with no outs. Following a fielder's choice that resulted in a force out at home for the first out, Erick Mejiacleared the bases with his first triple of the season to put the Red Wings back out in front, 3-1. CF Dylan Crews then drew a walk to put runners on the corners, and Darren Baker logged the Red Wings fifth hit of the inning to score Mejia and make it 4-1. DH Brady House was then hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases once again. Rehabbing RF Joey Gallo proceeded to draw a bases loaded walk to push across the fifth run of the inning. Stepping up to the plate for the second time in the inning, Carter Kieboom launched a grand slam into the visitor's bullpen in left field to balloon the lead to 9-1. This was the Red Wings third grand slam this season, and Kieboom's first since 2021. Nine runs in the fourth is tied for the Red Wings most in a single inning this season.

Both offenses remained quiet, and the score remained the same heading into the bottom of ninth. Syracuse was looking for a massive comeback but went down quietly in order. Rochester wrapped up their sixth consecutive victory, which is tied for the Red Wings longest winning streak this season.

RHP Brad Lord took the ball Saturday night for his ninth Triple-A start. The right-hander turned in 1.2 scoreless innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts before leaving due to injury. RHP Ty Tice came in and finished the second, and exited in the fourth with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one earned on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and walks before turning the ball to LHP Tim Cate. The southpaw turned in 1.2 scoreless innings of his own, allowing one hit with a strikeout. RHP Zach Brzykcy entered in the eighth inning, and allowed no runs, with one strikeout before passing the baton to RHP Amos Willingham. The Georgia Tech product shut the door in the ninth, giving up no runs, with two strikeouts.

1B Carter Kieboom is Saturday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game. The Georgia native launched the Red Wings third grand slam of the season and finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored. The grand slam was his sixth long ball of the season, and first with the bases loaded since June 1, 2021, at Worcester with the Red Wings.

Rochester looks to make it seven-straight and pick up their first six-game sweep of the season in the finale Sunday afternoon. RHP Jackson Rutledge is slated to take the mound against Mets RHP Tylor Megill. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

