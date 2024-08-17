Iowa and Columbus Split Doubleheader

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (51-68) and the Columbus Clippers (60-57) split the doubleheader by scores of 12-3 and 5-1 today at Principal Park.

In game one, Columbus led 3-0 in the third inning, Iowa cut the lead to 3-2 with back-to-back homers from Matt Shaw and Moises Ballesteros. Iowa took a 7-3 lead with a five-run fourth inning thanks to two bases-loaded walks, a home run from Luis Vazquez and a two-run single from James Triantos.

The I-Cubs extended their lead in the fifth on a double from Darius Hill and a single from Shaw to make it 9-2. Iowa took a 12-3 lead in the sixth on a two-run double from Hill and a single from Shaw.

In game two, Chase Strumpf gave the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the second inning. But Columbus responded with a three-run fourth to take a 3-1 advantage.

Columbus added two more runs in the fifth to make it 5-1 Clippers.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa and Columbus also split the other doubleheader this week on Thursday.

- Matt Shaw homered in back-to-back games for the third time in his career and first since July 28-30, 2024, with Double-A Tennessee.

Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Sunday for series finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

