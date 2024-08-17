Harrington Spins Gem as Indians Win Five Straight

INDIANAPOLIS - Edward Olivares and Jose Rojas went back-to-back with home runs, and Thomas Harrington tossed a career-high tying 7.0 shutout innings as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the St. Paul Saints, 3-0, on Saturday night at Victory Field.

Harrington (W, 1-1) dazzled in his third Triple-A start, tossing 5.0 perfect innings before allowing his first baserunner on a ground-ball single in the right-side hole. He exited after allowing just two singles for his third 7.0-inning outing of the season and first since July 10 with Double-A Altoona vs. Bowie.

The Indians (23-19, 56-59) rode a 1-0 lead after a run-scoring groundout by Nick Yorke in the first inning against Randy Dobnak (L, 9-6). With the Saints (18-26, 56-62) offense silenced, Olivares and Rojas tacked on a pair with their two-out solo shots in the sixth inning. It was the third set of back-to-back home runs by Indians batters this season and first since Gilberto Celestino and Grant Koch on June 13 at Jacksonville.

Pirates rehabber Ryan Borucki and Geronimo Franzua (S, 5) entered in relief of Harrington and sealed the shutout, with the latter working around a leadoff walk in the ninth. It was Indy's fifth shutout of the season and second in as many weeks after shutting out Nashville on Aug. 9 at First Horizon Park.

Billy Cook and Olivares each logged three hits while Jason Delay followed with a pair.

The Indians will look for their second six-game sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. Taking the hill for Indianapolis is RHP Aaron Shortridge (1-2, 4.87) against RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 1.50).

