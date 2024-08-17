Déjà Vu at Polar Park as WooSox Shutout 'Pigs Again

WORCESTER, MA -- In front of a sellout crowd of 8,654, the Worcester Red Sox (22-21)/(57-61) shutout the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-20)/(56-59) for the second consecutive day on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Brad Keller hurled six strong innings to lead the WooSox in their 3-0 win, securing the series victory over Lehigh Valley.

The WooSox became the Wicked Worms of Worcester on Saturday, referring to the city's description as Wormtown. The name is an ode to trains traveling from Worcester to Providence with "WORMA" used as the name designation for "Worcester, Massachusetts." The moniker was coined by a local DJ named LB Worm, who used it to describe the city's popular underground music culture.

As the Wicked Worms, Worcester jumped on the board first with a two-run second inning started by Kyle Teel's one-out single--his first hit since his promotion to Triple-A on August 12. With the WooSox catcher on first, Jamie Westbrook lined a double down the right field line that got caught on the side wall, allowing Teel to score from first base. Eddy Alvarez followed with an RBI double of his own to give the WooSox--or Worms--a 2-0 lead by the end of second.

In each of the next two innings, Worcester put men on the corners but couldn't add insurance. Their best opportunity to score came in the fourth when Jamie Westbrook lined a one-out triple to right and Alvarez followed with a walk. After a mound visit, Daulton Guthrie hit a sharp grounder to short that would start an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

With the way Brad Keller was pitching, though, a two-run lead was all he needed.

The WooSox starter dominated in six shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out four. The outing continues an excellent stretch of starts at Triple-A for Keller, who has surrendered just two runs in his last 14 innings dating back to July 14. The right-hander finished with a line of 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K on Saturday.

Entering the bottom of the seventh, Worcester maintained their 2-0 lead and hoped to add some breathing room. To begin the inning, Alvarez lined his second double of the day to give the WooSox a man in scoring position with nobody out. After 'Pigs reliever Michael Rucker retired the next two batters, Chase Meidroth drilled a 2-1 slider into left for an RBI single to give Worcester a three-run advantage.

Greg Weissert and Joely Rodriguez continued Keller's dominance out of the 'pen, allowing one hit in three shutout innings. Rodriguez ended the game with a one-two-three ninth to secure the WooSox 3-0 win over Lehigh Valley. Keller (W, 3-2). earned the victory while Pina (L, 0-1) was handed the loss in his debut with the IronPigs.

Played in just two-hours and eleven-minutes, Saturday afternoon's affair between the Worcester and Lehigh Valley was the quickest nine inning game played at Polar Park this season. It was also the first time Worcester has pitched back-to-back shutouts since they held the Charlotte Knights scoreless on consecutive nights on June 21 and June 22, 2022.

The WooSox and IronPigs will conclude their six-game set at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.79) will start the series finale for Worcester opposite Kolby Allard (2-7, 5.11). for Lehigh Valley. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

