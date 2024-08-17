Stripers Ride Fifth Inning Rally for Fifth-Straight Win Over Norfolk
August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-21) took an early lead, fell behind, and battled back with a critical three-run fifth inning that touched off a rally to a 7-5 win over the Norfolk Tides (19-25) victory on a soggy Saturday night at Coolray Field. The game was delayed in the top of the second inning by two hours and 15 minutes due to rain.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers surged in front with an RBI sacrifice fly from Chadwick Tromp and an RBI single from Luis Liberato in the first inning. After the extensive delay, a five-run fifth inning from Norfolk featured a three-run home run by Daniel Johnson as the Tides took a 5-2 lead. Gwinnett got RBI singles from Drake Baldwin and Yuli Gurriel as part of a three-run fifth inning that tied the game. A double by Alejo Lopez gave Gwinnett a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning.
Key Contributors: Lopez (3-for-4, 2B, 3B, RBI) finished a home run shy of the cycle while Baldwin and Gurriel each had two-hit nights with an RBI. Jackson Stephens (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) was teriffic in relief for Gwinnett. Norfolk got a three-run home run from Johnson and a two-run single by Terrin Vavra.
Noteworthy: Baldwin and Lopez both pushed their respective RBI streaks to six games, a new team-high this season. The Stripers have outscored Norfolk in this series 47-13 (+34) through five games, doing so without hitting a home run. The five-game win streak is a new season high for Gwinnett.
Next Game (Sunday, August 18): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Allan Winans (5-3, 2.97 ERA) will make the start for Gwinnett opposed by RHP Brandon Young (3-3, 3.55 ERA) for Norfolk. It's COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
