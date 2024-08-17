Bisons Blast Their Way to a 9-1 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA- The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of big innings to upend the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 9-1 on Saturday night at PNC Field. The win was the first of the series for Buffalo and helped the team snap a five-game losing streak.

Nathan Lukes notched his first home run since returning to the lineup in the win over Scranton. Lukes notched a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to put a pin in a dominant bullpen game win at PNC Field.

Jonatan Clase would spearhead the Bisons offense in a three RBI performance. Clase went 2-4 at the plate while scoring two runs for Buffalo. This also included his second home run of the season.

After four scoreless innings, the Bisons took control of the game with a three-run inning. Rafael Lantigua drove in the first run of the night with an RBI single that scored Riley Tirotta.

Clase then gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead after a sacrifice fly that scored Phil Clarke. Rafael Lantigua went from second to third base on an errant throw from left field and then scored after Josh Maciejewski's throw to third base was wide.

The RailRiders answered back in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of Kevin Smith. Smith hit a ground rule double to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Josh Kasevich added one more in the top of the sixth on an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1. Clase tacked on another in the top of the seventh with a solo home run, extending the lead to 5-1.

Brandon Eisert made his 137th appearance today for the Bisons bullpen game against the RailRiders. Eisert pitched for 1.1 innings and notched a strikeout in the win. Eric Pardinho, Braydon Fisher, Luis Frias, Hagen Danner would all pitch in relief for Buffalo.

Eisert's appearance today now moves into second place for all time Bisons games pitched. He now sits just one game back from Bobby Korecky.

Fisher was excellent in two innings of work giving up two hits and a run but notching four strikeouts to lead the bullpen.

Buffalo added insurance to their lead with four runs over the eighth and ninth innings. Tirotta started the stretch with an RBI double in the top of the eighth to make it 6-1. Clase followed with an RBI double of his own in the top of the ninth before Lukes's homer to bring the final score to 9-1.

The series finale is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon back at PNC Field. Paolo Espino is expected to get the start against Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

