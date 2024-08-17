Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 17 vs. Syracuse

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (18-24, 64-52) vs. Rochester Red Wings (26-17, 64-52)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Mike Vasil (6-7, 5.31) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-2, 3.27)

WINGS WWWWWIN: The Rochester Red Wings wrapped up their ninth series victory of the season with their fifth consecutive win last night, 9-2 over Syracuse...the Red Wings sit atop the International League East in the second half, and are just 2.0 games behind Columbus for the IL second-half lead...three Rochester hitters delivered multi-hit games, led by RF STONE GARRETT, who recorded two RBI....LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ dominated on the mound, turning in a strong 7.0 innings on one earned run...Rochester looks to tie their season-high and win their sixth-straight game tonight, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound against Syracuse Mets RHP Mike Vasil.

DARREN VADER: LF DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to eight games in the fourth inning last night, and finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored...this is the first time he's doubled in back-to-back games since 6/22 & 6/23 at Syracuse...Baker is hitting .329 (25-for-76) with a triple and five doubles in 20 games against the Mets this season.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 7.0 dominant innings on the mound yesterday, allowing one earned on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks...this is his longest start at the Triple-A level, and is the second time he's logged 7.0 full innings this season (5/26-G1 vs. AKR, with HBG)...he has gone at least 5.0 innings in seven of his first 10 starts with the Red Wings...

Alvarez is the fourth Red Wings pitcher to work 7.0 innings this season (RHP SPENSER WATKINS 2x, RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE 2x, RHP THADDEUS WARD).

THE CHOSEN ONE: SS JACK DUNN drove in his 30th run of the season via a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh...he finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to seven consecutive games including four-straight multi-hit games...through 12 games played in August, Dunn is hitting .389 (14-for-36) with a .500 on-base percentage...

This is the first time Dunn has produced four consecutive multi-hit games in his professional career (434 games).

JAWA'S: The Red Wings stole three bases yesterday, one each from C DREW MILLAS, 2B TREY LIPSCOMB, and SS JACK DUNN ...Millas has nine stolen bases this season, most by a Rochester catcher since at least 1987...

The Red Wings have stolen 22 bases in 22 games against Syracuse this season.

THE STONE STAR STATE: RF STONE GARRETT turned in his second-straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored...since 7/1, the Texas native is hitting .342 (26-for-76) with three homers, seven doubles, 11 RBI and a .980 OPS.

THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: The Red Wings drove in six runs with two outs yesterday, led by two each from 3B BRADY HOUSE and RF STONE GARRETT and one from LF DARREN BAKER and CF DYLAN CREWS ...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester has driven in 91 two-out RBI, most of any team in the International League...

Rochester pulled away with seven runs in the eighth inning last night, tied for the most by a Red Wings team in the eighth since at least 2004 (7 on 9/1/2022 vs. TOL).

IT'S ON THE HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE continued his hot start in August going 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk, pushing his hitting streak to seven games dating back to 8/9...this is the sixth time since joining Triple-A Rochester that the Nationals No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 69) has eclipsed two RBI in a game and his third time doing so in his last three games (8/14-8/16)...

In seven games against Syracuse this season, House has logged 10 hits in 28 at-bats (.357).

