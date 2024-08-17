Buffalo Breaks through against RailRiders

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Buffalo Bisons 9-1 Saturday night at PNC Field. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for SWB.

The Bisons broke a scoreless game in the fifth off RailRider left-hander Josh Maciejewski. After Riley Tirotta and Phil Clarke reached, Rafael Lantigua doubled to make it 1-0. Jonatan Clase hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Clarke. Lantigua attempted to take third on the sac fly and scored on a throwing error for a 3-0 Buffalo advantage.

The RailRiders chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the frame. After Taylor Trammell doubled, Kevin Smith broke the shutout bid, doubling home Trammell to get Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board at 3-1.

Buffalo answered in the sixth, regaining a three-run edge when Josh Kasevich singled Luis De Los Santos home.

Clase extended Buffalo's lead in the seventh with a solo homer run to right field, giving the Bisons a four-run advantage. Riley Tirotta put Buffalo up 6-1 with a ground-rule double in the eighth, scoring off SWB reliever Joey Gerber, who made his first appearance with the RailRiders after being called up from Somerset.

In the ninth, the Bisons went up eight runs with an RBI double from Clase and Nathan Lukes hit a two-run homer, closing out the scoring at 9-1.

Maciejewski (L, 1-2) struck out four, allowing only two baserunners through four scoreless frames until the three-run fifth. Braydon Fisher (W, 4-1) pitched 2.0 innings, allowing a run on two hits and striking out four.

The RailRiders conclude their series with the Buffalo Bisons Sunday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 25-18, 68-49

