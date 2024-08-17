IronPigs Shutout for Second Straight Game by WooSox

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-59, 22-20) offense could not get anything going in a 3-0 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (57-61, 22-21) on Saturday evening at Polar Park.

The WooSox grabbed the lead early in the second inning. Kyle Teel singled with one out and came into score on a two-out RBI double for Jamie Westbrook. Eddy Alvarez followed Westbrook with another double to drive him in and make it 2-0.

Worcester grabbed an insurance run in the seventh. Alvarez doubled to start the frame and scored on a Chase Meidroth two-out single, but Meidroth was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

The 'Pigs registered just five singles on the day and worked on walk, while getting hit by one pitch. It is the first time since May 30th and 31st, 2019 that the IronPigs have been shutout in back-to-back ballgames.

Brad Keller (3-2) earned the win as he started the shutout bid for the WooSox with six innings, allowing just four hits and a walk, striking out four.

Robinson Pina (0-1) suffered the loss in his IronPigs debut but still threw solidly, allowing just two runs in five innings on six hits and two walks, striking out three.

Joely Rodriguez (S, 1) garnered the save for the WooSox with two perfect innings to close it out, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday, August 177h at 1:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Kolby Allard (2-7, 5.11) is slated to go for the 'Pigs, while Worcester lines up Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.79).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.