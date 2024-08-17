Knights Fly Past 'Hens 6-4 on Saturday

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Right fielder Oscar Colás homered to help power the Charlotte Knights past the Toledo Mud Hens by a score of 6-4 on Saturday afternoon in game five of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the Knights now lead the series three games to two. The two teams will play the finale of the series on Sunday evening.

Colás had two hits in Saturday's game, which included his eighth home run of the season. The home run, a solo blast, came during Charlotte's five-run fourth inning. Third baseman Bryan Ramos also had a strong fourth inning, as he doubled home two runs in the frame.

RHP Sean Burke started the game for the Knights and allowed three runs over 4.1 innings pitched. He fanned eight batters and did not factor in the decision. LHP Sammy Peralta (2-0, 1.14) earned the win in relief. He allowed one run over 2.2 innings pitched. RHP Adisyn Coffey shut the door in the ninth inning for his seventh save of the season.

The Knights will conclude the six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Sunday evening from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.

