Gus Varland Promoted to White Sox on Saturday

August 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves on Saturday, August 17.

RHP Gus Varland was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Varland, 27 was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 2. He was added to Charlotte's active roster on August 4 and has appeared in four games with the Knights this season. Varland posted a 0-0 record with a 3.86 ERA over 4.2 innings pitched with Charlotte. He was originally selected by the Oakland A's in the 14th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

A total of 29 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28 & 8/2), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20 & 7/29), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27), RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29), LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30), LHP Ky Bush (8/5) and RHP Gus Varland (8/17).

RHP Josimar Cousin was activated off Charlotte's Development List. He is 0-1 with one save and a 3.95 ERA in 12 games in 13.2 innings pitched.

