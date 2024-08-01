Suwinski, Yorke Spark Five-Run Eighth, Send Indians to Ninth Straight Win

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis sent 10 batters to the plate during a five-run eighth inning - highlighted by a two-run, bases-loaded double off the bat of Nick Yorke - and Luis Cessa delivered a quality start as the Indians topped the Toledo Mud Hens for their ninth straight win, 7-3, on Thursday night at Victory Field.

The nine-game winning streak is the second-longest streak in the Victory Field era, trailing only a record 14-game stretch from July 28-Aug. 9, 1997.

Down 3-2 midway through the eighth, the Indians (16-12, 49-52) rallied for five runs against southpaw Gabriel Sequeira (L, 0-1), who was erratic in his Triple-A debut. Sequeira beaned Seth Beer to start the frame and after a strikeout of Matt Gorski, hit Edward Olivares to put the tying run in scoring position. Jack Suwinski followed with a game-tying double to right. Henry Davis was then intentionally walked to load the bases for Yorke, who plated Olivares and Suwinski with a double into the right-field corner. Malcom Nuñez added a run-scoring single two batters later, and a wild pitch with Andrés Alvarez at the dish brought home Yorke for Indy's final run.

Toledo (13-17, 48-56) grabbed the lead in the third inning on a Stephen Scott solo home run. Later in the frame, a throwing error by Beer on a force attempt at second base led to the Mud Hens' second tally.

The Indians responded in the fourth, scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly by Nuñez. Davis and Yorke scored on the play, with the latter racing home on an errant throw home by Unroe from the left-field corner. Spencer Torkelson launched his ninth home run in Triple-A this season with two down in the fifth to put the visitors back in front.

Cessa allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk with five punchouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Michael Plassmeyer (W, 2-8) yielded two hits and struck out four in 3.0 shutout frames.

Indianapolis and Toledo continue their six-game set on Friday at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, 2.25) is the Indians' probable starter while the Mud Hens have yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.