Joe La Sorsa Wins Red Wings Player of the Month

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings name LHP JOE LA SORSA the Player of the Month for July. La Sorsa led all Red Wings pitchers with a minimum of 10.0 innings pitched in ERA (0.69) and K/BB (6.00). He also tied for second with the fewest home runs allowed (1), allowed the third-fewest hits (10), and posted the fourth-best (8.31).

The St. John's product also ranks among the top arms in Triple-A with a minimum of 13.0 innings pitch during the month of July. He ranked third in ERA (0.69), fifth in K/BB (6.00), and sixth in WHIP (0.82). La Sorsa's dominance began in May and has continued through the month of July. Of all Triple-A pitchers who have tossed a minimum of 30.0 innings since May 9, the former Tampa Bay farmhand ranks first in ERA (0.96), as well as WHIP (0.72). He also ranks fifth in K/BB (6.40) over that stretch.

