Johnson's Two Home Runs Leads Norfolk To Win

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (15-15, 51-54) defeated the Charlotte Knights (14-14, 47-55), 18-10, on Thursday night at PNC Field. The Tides scored at least six runs in two seperate innings taking the 2-1 series lead.

One of those big innings for the Tides broke open the scoring in the second inning. Seven runs would cross, capitalizing on an error to start things off and then a two-run single by Noelberth Romero made it 3-0 quickly. Two home runs would follow, with Daniel Johnson hitting a three-run shot and Nick Maton hitting a solo bomb to make it 7-0.

Charlotte made it a game again quickly, respond with five runs in the bottom-half. Zach DeLoach kicked things off with an RBI single, and Danny Medick followed with his own RBI single. Mark Payton would do the same, and Bryan Ramos followed with a two-run double to make it a 7-5 ball game.

Norfolk would pull away immediately in the third inning. Romero knocked another RBI single and Johnson would knock his second three-run homer of the contest to make it 11-5.

The second massive inning for the Tides came in the fifth inning, putting up a six-spot. Coby Mayo started it with a two-run single. Niko Goodrum knocked an RBI single, and Hudson Haskin followed with the same. Two more runs would be scratched across, finished with an RBI single by Shayne Fontana to make it 17-5.

Tides starter Brandon Young would go on to win his third game of the season. He struck out nine of his final 10 batters faced, tying his career-high in strikeouts with 10. An insurance run would cross for Norfolk in the sixth inning when Goodrum hit another RBI single, giving the Tides an 18-5 lead after Young's exit.

The scoring was finished yet, with Charlotte's Rafael Ortega blasting a grand slam in the eighth inning. That failed to spark a comeback for the Knights, scoring only one run in the ninth to give the Tides an 18-10 victory.

Game four of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:04 p.m. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-4, 4.36) is scheduled to start for the Tides while LHP Jake Eder (0-2, 18.56) is the probable for Charlotte.

POSTGAME NOTES

Extra Mayo: Coby Mayo led the Tides in hits tonight, goign 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI...with the blowout in progress, he was substitued for in the eighth inning by Fernando Peguero, who, at 19 days and 218 days old, become the fourth-youngest hitter in franchise history to play in a game.

