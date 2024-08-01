Five-Run Ninth Propels Memphis Past Durham
August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 9-6 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night at Durham.
Down two in the eighth inning, the Memphis bats exploded for seven runs between the eighth and ninth to take the win. Left fielder Matt Koperniak, who smacked two RBI doubles in the final two frames, went 5-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs in the win. Each Redbirds starter either reached base safely or drove in a run.
MLB Rehabber Steven Matz tossed 2.0 innings, allowed one run on one hit and struck out two. Alex Cornwell (2-0) allowed five runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 6.0 innings out of the bullpen. Ryan Loutos (S, 11) pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
