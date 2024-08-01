Plutko Stifles I-Cubs, Camargo Collects Four RBI, Saints Roll 8-2

DES MOINES, IA - Since the All-Star break the St. Paul Saints have played some solid baseball. Their starting pitching has led the way and Adam Plutko continues to be a calm veteran presence on the mound. He allowed just three base runners through his first six innings, tossed 6.1 solid innings, Jair Camargo delivered with four RBI as the Saints beat up on the Iowa Cubs 8-2 on Thursday night at Principal Park.

It took the Saints three batters to strike first. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off with an infield single to second. Edouard Julien extended his on base streak to 28 games with a single to left as Keirsey Jr. took third on the fielding error by Darius Hill. Yunior Severino's sacrifice fly made it 1-0.

Plutko allowed an infield single to Trayce Thompson in the first before getting a double play off the bat of Moises Ballesteros.

In the second Plutko walked Chase Strumpf with one out before retiring the next two.

After that, Plutko got on a roll. He gave up a two-out single to Owen Caissie in the third and then proceeded to retire 10 in a row.

After hitting two home runs on Tuesday and coming through with a two-run double on Wednesday, Camargo came through for the Saints on Thursday. Julien led off the sixth with a single to right-center. Severino hit a nearly 107 mile per hour ground ball through the legs of second baseman Jake Hager as the error put runners at the corners. Camargo then drilled a three-run homer to left, his ninth of the season, putting the Saints up 4-0.

The Saints sent eight men to the plate in the seventh and added two more runs. Chris Williams led off with a double to left. With one out, Keirsey Jr. singled to center moving Williams to third. With two outs back-to-back walks to Yunior Severino and Camargo forced in a run making it 5-0. Camargo went 1-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored. After a pitching change, Rylan Bannon's infield single drove home a run increasing the lead to 6-0.

Plutko came out for the seventh and his 10 straight hitters retired was snapped with a leadoff walk to Ballesteros. After a fielder's choice, Plutko walked Strumpf. Jake Hager then hit a slow ground ball up the middle that was fielded by the second baseman Julien who tried to flip to the shortstop Eeles as they crossed each other, but they were unable to make a clean transfer and that loaded the bases. That was the night for Plutko as Caleb Baragar came out of the bullpen and gave up a bloop two-run single to left by Darius Hill cutting the Saints lead to 6-2. Plutko went 6.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out four. Plutko has allowed just five runs in his last 22.2 innings pitched.

The Saints grabbed those two runs back in their next at bat. With one out Williams doubled to right-center. With two outs Keirsey Jr. reached on an infield single to second putting runners at the corners. Keirsey Jr. stole second and Julien walked to load the bases. A walk to Severino forced in a run giving the Saints a 7-2 lead. A wild pitch allowed Keirsey Jr. to score making it 8-2. Keirsey Jr. went 3-5 with a stolen base, and three runs scored.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 7:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 6.00) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 6.75). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

