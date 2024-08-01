Double Play Prowess Proves Pivotal for Bats

Double plays are often called a pitcher's best friend. For the Louisville Bats in 2024, double plays have been a key to the team's success.

As of the end of July, the Bats lead the International League and are tied for first in all of Minor League Baseball in double plays turned with 104, even with infielders rotating all over the diamond throughout the season.

Bats Coach Bryan LaHair, a former Major League All-Star infielder for the Chicago Cubs, believes that is the most remarkable part of the Bats success in turning double plays this year.

"I think that's probably the most impressive thing," LaHair said. "It's really hard to play multiple positions like that and constantly stay prepared for different areas on the field. These guys work really hard in different positions, and they work on their craft for each one. They turn double plays almost every day in some capacity, they all have really good gloves, and our pitchers are inducing ground balls to give them a chance at double plays."

The Bats also sit tied for second in the International League in double plays turned with the bases loaded, as the pitching staff seems to have a knack for getting that crucial ground ball in big spots.

"The pitching staff does a great job of understanding the situation, and I think the staff trusts their infielders to make plays when we need them," LaHair said. "Like I said, it's just a really good group."

Hernan Perez has started games at all four infield positions for Louisville this season.Anna Rouch/Louisville Bats

Starter Lyon Richardson leads the pitching staff in double plays this season with 10. The righty is never trying to pitch to contact, but knows double plays typically allow him to go deeper into games.

"Double plays translate to quick innings and less pitches in the inning," Richardson said. "They mean a lot for the efficiency of an outing. I'm never pitching to try and get contact, but that's the best-case scenario with runners on."

Richardson appreciates the guys he always has behind him that are making these double plays and getting him out of jams.

"It's super fun. It really frees you up on the mound to know you have guys behind you that have your back, and I think these guys do it better than just about anybody," Richardson said. "It means a lot because I can just throw strikes and know they're going to get the job done."

Bats manager Pat Kelly specifically credits the middle of the infield for the impressive success with double plays during this campaign.

"It has bailed us out of a lot of jams, for sure, but it shows how good of infielders we have," Kelly said. "With the strong arms at second and shortstop, it allows you to turn a lot of double plays, and the rest of the guys have done a great job as well."

Double plays have been a key part piece for the Bats to win in 2024, and pitchers can continue to induce ground balls with confidence that their infielders will turn them flawlessly.

