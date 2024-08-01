Iowa Drops Ninth Straight Contest
August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (43-62) suffered their ninth consecutive loss in an 8-2 final to the St. Paul Saints (53-51) tonight at Principal Park.
St. Paul jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Saints added three more runs in the sixth inning on a three-run homer from Jair Camargo to take a 4-0 lead.
In the seventh, St. Paul took a 6-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk from Camargo and a single from Rylan Bannon.
The I-Cubs fought back in the bottom half of the seventh inning on a two-run single from Darius Hill. In the eighth, the Saints added two more runs to make it 8-2.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The I-Cubs lost their ninth straight game...marked the first time Iowa has lost nine straight since May 22-June 1, 2021 (also nine).
- Iowa scored in the seventh inning with one out to snap their scoreless streak at 15.1 innings.
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
