Louisville Snaps Skid against RailRiders

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Louisville Bats 10-8 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Home runs from three different RailRiders were not enough to defeat the Bats, who snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs in the first inning off Reds #16 prospect and starter Julian Aguiar. After a pitch hit Oswald Peraza, T.J. Rumfield towered his 12th home run of the year, a 412-foot shot to give the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. Taylor Trammell followed with a walk, setting up an RBI double from JC Escarra to make it 3-0. Kevin Smith drove a double of his own to give SWB an early four-run lead.

Louisville plated three runs in the second to get right back into the game. Michael Trautwein sent a three-run blast to left, cutting the lead to one.

Trautwein struck again in the third, this time doubling in two runs to put Louisville up 5-4. The Bats extended their lead with a two-run homer from P.J. Higgins in the fifth for a 7-4 advantage.

The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of doubles from Peraza and Trammell made it 7-5 and a two-run shot to right from Oscar González tied the game at seven.

The Bats regained the lead in the seventh. A bases-loaded walk and hit by pitch put Louisville up 9-7.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pulled within one in the bottom of the frame when Trammell hammered his ninth blast of the year; a solo shot that soared 408 feet to center to make it 9-8. Trammell was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, scoring three runs and two RBIs.

Louisville got an insurance run in the eighth. With two outs, Higgins singled home Rece Hinds to cap the scoring.

Art Warren (L, 1-1) took the loss for SWB. Casey Legumina (W, 4-2) pitched 1.2 shutout innings to earn the win. Zach Maxwell (S, 2) pitched the bottom of the ninth to earn the save.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Louisville Bats Friday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send Tom Pannone to the mound to face the Bats Brandon Leibrandt. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 15-15, 58-46

