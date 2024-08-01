House Walks It off to Lift Rochester over Omaha

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Red Wings win a thriller in the second game of the series against Omaha. After trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Rochester would scratch across a run on SS José Tena's single to left field, driving in his first career RBI for the Red Wings (64th on the season). RF Jack Dunn tied it with a single in the bottom of the eighth and 3B Brady House would end it with his third hit of the game, a sharply struck double in the right-center gap in the bottom of the 10th. RHP Jackson Rutledge tied a season-high with 7.0 innings thrown and set a season-high with nine strikeouts. RHP Orlando Ribalta tossed a scoreless 10th picking up his fourth win of the season, and Rochester picked up their 56th win of the season and have strung together three consecutive wins.

In the top of the third inning, the Storm Chasers broke the 0-0 tie with LF Nate Eaton blasting a two-out, two-run home run 405 feet over the left field wall for his 14th home run of the season.

Rochester got started in the bottom of the seventh as RF Stone Garrett lined a ball in the right-center gap trickling to the wall for a leadoff double. This would be the Red Wings first extra-base hit of the day and Garrett's second hit of the day. With two outs CF Dylan Crews walked putting runners on first and second with two outs bringing up newly acquired Red Wing José Tena. Tena singled to left field that brought home Garrett on a close play at the plate. The score would be 2-1 Omaha after seven.

The Red Wings bats got going again in the bottom of the eighth as they strung together three straight two-out hits. DH Carter Kieboom started things off with a single to left field, followed by Stone Garrett blooping one down the right field line advancing PR Erick Mejia to third. Jack Dunn singled sharply through the left side to bring in the tying run Mejia, as Rochester tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

With Rochester holding the Storm Chasers to zero runs in the top of the 10th, they had the chance to win it in the bottom of the 10th. Brady Housestepped to the plate and ripped a double in the right-center field gap scoring PR Jake Alu for the game-winning run, as the Red Wings took the first two games of the series winning 3-2 in 10 innings.

Right-hander Jackson Rutledge made his 19th start of the season for Rochester Wednesday and went 7.0 innings, allowing two hits on two earned, with two walks, and nine strikeouts. RHP Adonis Medina came in for relief and worked 1.0 inning and allowed one hit while striking out two. Medina lowered his ERA to 3.05 on the season for the Red Wings. RHP Rico Garcia was next in relief and threw 1.0 inning allowing one walk and faced four total batters. Orlando Ribalta came in to work his magic for the 10th inning and threw 1.0 inning allowing one hit, one walk, and struck out two and picked up his fourth win of the season.

Sunday afternoon Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Jackson Rutledge. The former first-round pick tied a season-high with 7.0 solid innings allowed two earned and set a season-high with nine strikeouts. This is the third time in Rutledge's career that he has had at least nine strikeouts and the first since 8/17/2022 at Lynchburg (DET) with Single-A Fredericksburg. This marked his fourth quality start of the season, and first since 6/22 at Syracuse.

Rochester looks to stay hot tomorrow in the third game of the series against Omaha. RHP Thaddeus Ward will take the ball against RHP Chandler Champlain for the Storm Chasers. The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

