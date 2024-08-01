Redbirds Storm Past Bulls, 9-6

Durham, NC - Matt Koperniak capped a five-hit game with a tie-breaking three-run double in the ninth to lift Memphis past Durham 9-6 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

Memphis (13-17) trailed 6-2 entering the eighth, but pushed across two in the eighth and five in the ninth against Joe Record (L, 1-2) and Trevor Brigden.

Durham (13-17) took a 1-0 lead in the second on a home run by Bob Seymour, his fifth in the first three games of the series. Junior Caminero swatted a three-run shot in the third as the Bulls built a 4-0 lead.

After Memphis scored twice against Bulls starter Joe Rock in the fifth, CJ Hinojosa doubled in a pair in the seventh with two outs to provide a comfortable margin before the Redbirds rallied.

The series' fourth game is slated for Friday night at 6:35 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (4-5, 4.03) starting against Zack Thompson (2-2, 4.40).

