Knights Fall to Tides 18-10 on Thursday

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 18-10 on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The loss dropped the Knights to 1-2 so far in the series against the Tides.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini (1-9, 6.08) started the game for the Knights and was charged with the loss after he allowed seven runs on five hits over 1.2 innings pitched. A total of eight Charlotte pitchers combined to allow 18 runs on 19 hits in the contest.

Offensively, Charlotte outfielders Rafael Ortega and Mark Payton led the way offensively for the Knights at the plate. Ortega launched a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning for his fifth homer of the season. Payton tallied a team-high three hits and drove in one of Charlotte's 10 runs in the game. In all, the Knights scored 10 runs on nine hits in the game three loss to the Tides.

For the Tides, Daniel Johnson launched two home runs to lead the offensive surge. Johnson finished the game 3-for-4 with four runs scored, the two home runs and six RBI. Additionally, Nick Maton launched a solo home run, his 12th of the season. RHP Brandon Young (3-2, 3.80) earned the win after he fanned 10 batters over five innings pitched.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Friday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. and Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Friday.

