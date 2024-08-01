Torkelson, Scott Hit Homers in Toledo's 7-3 Loss

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens took Victory Field, looking to bring an end to an eight-game win streak held by the Indianapolis Indians. The Hens led a close game until the eighth inning when the wheels fell off the bus. The Mud Hens ultimately lost the match 7-3, as the Indians picked up their ninth-straight win.

With Brant Hurter being called up by Detroit, the Mud Hens would go with Andrew Vasquez on the mound. Vasquez would keep the Indians scoreless through 3.0 innings. That being his season high in innings pitched. He picked up a strikeout and only allowed two hits, all while throwing 80% sliders.

Indianapolis's Luis Cessa was off to a strong start, holding the Hens scoreless through his first two innings. That quickly changed in the third, as Stephen Scott hit his second home run of the season to take the 1-0 lead. That wouldn't be all though as Jace Jung was able to reach first and score Riley Unroe from second on a failed fielder's choice. Cessa was able to recover from there though, leaving Spencer Torkelson stranded at third.

In the fourth inning, Toledo handed the ball over to Jack Anderson. He rejoins Toledo for the first time since his win against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on May 31. The Mud Hens would find themselves fortunate to leave the inning tied 2-2 as they committed three errors. Catcher's interference allowed Henry Davis to get on base. Following that, a throwing error on shortstop Drew Maggi erased a potential double play from the board. The Indians then scored with a sacrifice fly to left field, but a throwing error on Unroe allowed for Nick Yorke to also score as no one was backing up the throw at the backstop.

The Hens quickly regained their lead as Torkelson crushed a slider 441 ft to left-center field to make it 3-2. That 106 mph hit would be his first home run of August, having just hit four in July.

Following the scoreless sixth inning, Cessa would be replaced with Michael Plassmeyer. He would give up a pair of base hits, but left the inning still trailing by just one run.

After Anderson's season high 3.0 innings pitched, the Hens would bring out Easton Lucas. Lucas rejoined Toledo after a three-game stint with Detroit in which he pitched a total of 3.1 innings while giving up just three runs.

Looking to keep the Mud Hens on top and making his Triple-A debut was Gabriel Sequeira. The lefty spent most of his career with the West Michigan Whitecaps. The nerves may have gotten to Sequeira, who hit two batters, before giving up a game-tying double to Jack Suwinski. Toledo then decided to intentionally walk Davis and load the bases in hopes to force a double play. The plan backfired though as Yorke hit a two-run double to give Indianapolis the 5-3 lead. Another walk would reload the bases with just one out, before Malcom Nunez picked up an RBI single to make it 7-3. Sequeira would finally escape the inning with a Matt Gorski strikeout.

Plassmeyer then took the mound to close out the Indian's 9-straight victory. The Mud Hens will face the Indians again Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Spencer Torkelson (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

Stephen Scott (2-3, HR, RBI, R)

Andrew Vasquez (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.