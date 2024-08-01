Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 vs. Omaha

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (15-14, 64-38) vs. Rochester Plates (18-11, 56-46)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Chandler Champlain (1-4, 6.67) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (5-3, 6.00)

WINGING IN STYLE: The Red Wings won a thriller in the second game of their series against Omaha last night, 3-2 in 10 innings...after trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Rochester scratched across a run on a SS JOSE TENA single to left field for his first RBI with the Red Wings (64th on the season)...RF JACK DUNN tied it with a single in the bottom of the eighth and 3B BRADY HOUSE ended it with his third hit of the game in the 10th, a sharply struck double in the right-center field gap...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE tied a season-high with 7.0 innings pitched and set a season-high with nine strikeouts on the mound...RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA tossed a scoreless 10th to pick up his fourth win of the season have secure Rochester's third-straight victory...the Red Wings will send RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound to face off against Omaha's RHP Chandler Champlain in the third game of the series tonight.

WALK IT (OFF) LIKE I TALK IT: The Rochester Red Wings walked off for the ninth time this season in 10 innings last night, a base hit up the middle from 3B BRADY HOUSE that allowed PR JAKE ALU to cross the plate for the winning run...nine walk-offs is one shy of their 2023 total, which is the most by any Red Wings team since at least 2014.

DON'T JULY TO ME: The Rochester Red Wings wrapped up the month of July with a 13-10 record across their 23 games...after going 16-13 in May and 15-11 in June, they have now posted three-consecutive winning months for the first time since June-August in 2019...across the month, the Red Wings offense tied for the second-most home runs (33) in the International League, logged the third-most hits (211) and scored the fifth-most runs (127)...

56 wins by 8/1 is the most by a Red Wing team since 2017 (62).

BRING IT HOME: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to five games yesterday, going 3-for-5 with an RBI, and added a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th...this marks his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and first since 6/13 with Double-A Harrisburg...Since the streak began on 7/25, his .429 (9-for-21) batting average is tied for third-best in the International League (min 20 AB) and his seven RBI is tied for fourth most.

OUT OF THE RUT(LEDGE): RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE set a season-high with nine strikeouts in this afternoon's contest, and turned in his fourth quality start of the year and first since 6/22 at Syracuse...he also tied a season-high with 7.0 innings pitched, and allowed two earned on two hits with a pair of walks...

This is his first game with at least nine strikeouts since 8/17/2022 at Lynchburg (DET), with Single-A Fredericksburg, and is one shy of his career-high.

STONE COLD: RF STONE GARRETT finished the month of July with a .370 batting average (20-for-54), going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's afternoon contest...this is the Texas native's second three-hit game in his last four games, and seventh multi-hit game of the month...in July, Garrett led the team in batting average and OPS (1.083), and posted the second-best slugging percentage (.630) and on-base percentage (.453).

ORLANDO MAGIC: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA held the Storm Chasers at bay in the 10th inning, and stranded the bases loaded en route to his fourth win of the season...he has now not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 outings dating back to 6/23.

MAN OF THE MONTH: LHP JOE LA SORSA had an outstanding month of July, only allowing one earned run across 13.0 innings of work while striking out 12 hitters and walking two...the southpaw's 0.69 (1 ER/13.0 IP) ERA is the first time he has had an ERA below 1.00 in a month while logging more than 10.0 IP...La Sorsa leads all Rochester arms (min 10.0 IP) in ERA (0.69), WHIP (0.92), and K/BB (6.00) across the month.

