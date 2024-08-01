SWB Game Notes - Aug 1

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Louisville Bats (11-17, 49-53) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-14, 58-45)

Game 104 | Home Game 52 | PNC Field | Thursday, August 1, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Julian Aguiar (3-1, 3.48) vs LHP Tanner Tully (1-6, 6.65)

TWO-HIT THEATER - For the second time this season, the RailRiders limited their opponents to just two hits in a nine-inning contest. Yesterday afternoon starter Josh Maciejewski allowed just one knock as did Anthony Misiewicz. Oddanier Mosqueda, MLB rehabber Nick Burdi, Victor Gonzalez, Yerry De Los Santos and Tim Mayza each worked no-hit performances. The last time the team accomplished this feat was on June 11 at Rochester where Yoendrys Gomez, Duane Underwood Jr, Art Warren, and Phil Bickford two-hit their opponents.

JULY WAS A GOOD MONTH- SWB finished July with a 13-11 record to stay in playoff contention in the second half. The team held a cumulative batting average at the plate hitting .260 on the month with 20 home runs. The pitching staff worked a 3.96 earned run average, their second lowest cumulative ERA on the season.

ODDANIER'S JULY JEM- Oddanier Mosqueda recorded a team-high sixth win last night after tossing a clean inning and a third He inherited the bases loaded and notched a strikeout to strand them all there. The southpaw has inherited 23 runners this season and allowed just five of them to score. In July, Mosqueda held a 0.75 earned run average in a dozen frames, which included most of his 13.2 consecutive scoreless inning streak. He lowered his ERA to 3.11 in a minor league organization high 39 appearances. Mosqueda has struck out 64 batters compared to just 28 walks.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. SWB is now 14-2 on Wednesday's with their only losses coming from a pair of mid-week doubleheader splits.

PERAZA'S POWER- Oswald Peraza smacked his fourth home run of the season yesterday in the first inning which ended up being the winning runs for SWB. It was his third long ball in his past eight games. After a slower start, Peraza saw a great July hitting .279 with nine extra base hits and eleven runs batted in. He also stole seven bags.

LEANING LEFTIES- The RailRiders starting rotation is now on to the third straight lefty as Tanner Tully is set to take the bump tonight. They will also feature Tom Pannone on Saturday and Edgar Barclay again on Sunday. The bullpen is packed full of southpaws as well with six of eleven relievers. The team also has six of eleven hitters who can bat from the left side.

TOO MUCH BALANCE- The relievers have lifted a lot of weight this season. The arms out of the bullpen hold a 4.31 earned run average in 452.2 innings. Starting pitchers hold a 5.50 ERA in 430.1 frames. There have been 17 different pitchers who have taken on the starter role this season with four of them being true bullpen arms.

