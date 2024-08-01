IronPigs Snag Two Wins off Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-50, 19-11) grabbed two wins off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 8-4 and 5-0, on Thursday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Game One

In a game that was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday, July 31, the IronPigs did most of their offensive damage prior to the suspension.

The 'Pigs plated two in the first as Darick Hall scored on an error on the back end of a Kody Clemens single to start the scoring and then Rodolfo Castro scampered home on a wild pitch.

Jacksonville got one of those runs back on an Agustin Ramirez RBI double in the last of the first.

In the second, Scott Kingery hit his first of two homers in the game as he swatted a three-run shot, to make it 5-1.

Singles tallies came across for Lehigh Valley in the third and fourth. In the third, Matt Kroon drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run and in the fourth Hall drove in a run with a fielder's choice.

In the last of the fourth, Jhonny Pereda got one back for Jacksonville with an RBI single, but with two on and two out, the skies opened, forcing the suspension of play.

Once play resumed the following day, Ricardo Pinto came in for the 'Pigs from the bullpen and coaxed a groundout to strand the runners aboard.

Kingery hit his second homer of the day, a solo shot and 21st of the season, in the sixth to make it 8-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp got two in the seventh on a solo homer for Pereda, his fourth, and an RBI triple for Javier Sanoja.

Tyler McKay fired the final two frames in shutdown fashion to finish the game off for the 'Pigs, securing the 8-4 victory.

Pinto (4-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, going 3.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

Kent Emmanuel (0-5) suffered the loss for the Jumbo Shrimp, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and a walk, striking out three.

Game Two

Despite being no-hit for the first five innings, the IronPigs managed to spark the offense late to grab a thrilling victory.

Cody Roberts led off the sixth with the first hit of the game for the 'Pigs, a single. Cal Stevenson followed with a bunt base hit before both runners advanced on a flyout. Hall was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rafael Marchan drove home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Clemens followed with an RBI single to extend the lead.

In the seventh, Simon Muzziotti walked and stole second to start the frame and then scored on a Kingery RBI single. Kingery was then caught stealing second but Roberts rekindled the rally with a walk. Stevenson then ripped a double to rightfield, scoring Roberts to make it 4-0. Buddy Kennedy followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Kennedy proceed to get caught in a rundown between first and second which drew Stevenson off third base, prompting a wild throw to third from the catcher that allowed Stevenson to score, making it 5-0.

Nick Nelson began the shutout bid for the 'Pigs, matching zeroes with Jacksonville for the first four innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, striking out three.

Michael Rucker (2-0) followed Nelson with a scoreless fifth, working around a single to earn the win.

Tyler Gilbert (S, 7) fired the final two frames for the save, allowing two hits and striking out three without issuing a walk.

Yonny Chirinos (6-5) took the loss for Jacksonville as he allowed two runs in 5.2 innings on two hits and two walks, striking out nine.

The 'Pigs and Jumbo Shrimp continue their series on Friday, August 2nd. The IronPigs are slated to hand the ball to David Buchanan (8-3, 4.66) while the Jumbo Shrimp go with Evan Fitterer (1-1, 5.40)

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.