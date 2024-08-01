Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2025 Home Dates

August 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their schedule of home game dates for the 2025 season. Gwinnett's home opener at Coolray Field is Tuesday, April 1 vs. Nashville.

The Stripers will host holiday games for Easter Sunday (April 20 vs. Lehigh Valley), Father's Day (June 15 vs. Memphis), Independence Day (July 4 vs. St. Paul), and Labor Day (September 1 vs. Durham).

Gwinnett's 13 home series include:

April 1-6 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

April 15-20 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

April 29-May 4 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

May 13-18 vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

May 27-June 1 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

June 10-15 vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

July 1-6 vs. St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins)

July 18-20 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

July 29-August 3 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

August 12-17 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

August 26-31 vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

September 1-7 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

September 16-21 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

The Stripers will host the St. Paul Saints for the first time ever from July 1-6. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs make their first visit to Lawrenceville since 2019.

A full schedule can be viewed at GoStripers.com. Road games, game times, and promotions will be announced at a later date.

Fans can place a deposit on a 2025 FINatics Season Membership now.

