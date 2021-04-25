Sunday's Icemen Game Postponed

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that the game between the Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades scheduled for Sunday, April 25 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The game will be rescheduled, and the new game date will be announced in the near future.

Fans who have purchased tickets to Sunday's game will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled date, or they may choose to select a new date to an upcoming Icemen game. Icemen staff will contact those individuals who purchased tickets for Sunday's game in the coming days.

The Icemen will return to action on Wednesday, April 28 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.