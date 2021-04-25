Grizzlies Preview: Sunday Afternoon Showdown at Allen

Utah Grizzlies (22-18-5-6, 55 points, .539 win %) @ Allen Americans (30-17-2-1, 63 points, .630 win%)

Grizzlies Game #52. Allen Event Center. April 25, 2021. 1:05 pm MST. Mixlr.

Referee: Nolan Bloyer

Linesman: Mitchell Hunt, Trent Williams

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

Sunday afternoon is the rubber match of the 3 game set. It's the 3rd game of the Grizz 6 game road trip and the 14th of 18 season meeting between the Western Conference rivals. Utah has taken 311 shots over the last 8 games. Utah won 4-2 on April 23rd and Allen won 4-2 on April 24th. Charlie Gerard has 1 goal and 1 assist in each of the 2 games at Allen this weekend. Ty Lewis has 1 goal and 2 assists vs Allen on the series. Travis Barron scored a 2nd period goal last night and now has a goal in 2 of his last 3 games. Mitch Maxwell has also played well in the Lonestar state as he has 3 assists in the 2 games. Matt Hoover has an assist in each of the 2 games.

Last Week's Games

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - Kansas City 5 Utah 4 (Overtime) - Charlie Gerard had 2 goals. Cole Fraser tallied a goal in his first Grizzlies home game. Matthew Boucher tied the game with 7.8 seconds left in regulation. Utah outshot Kansas City 40 to 29. Ty Lewis had 1 assist and was a +3. Boucher, Ryan Lowney and Travis Barron were each a +2. Kansas City defenseman Willie Corrin had 2 goals and 1 assist. Brodie Reid scored the game winner for KC with 3:15 left in overtime.

Friday, April 16, 2021 - Kansas City 2 Utah 1 - KC's Jared VanWormer scores GWG with 11 seconds left in regulation. AJ White scored a 2nd period power play goal. Utah outshot KC 41-35.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 - Kansas City 1 Utah 4 - Travis Barron 1 goal, 1 assist. AJ White had 2 assists. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 32 for his 5th win of the season.

All times Mountain.

This Week's Games

Friday, April 23, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 2 - Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mitch Maxwell had 2 assists. Garrett Metcalf saved 24 of 26 to earn his 3rd win of the season.

Saturday, April 24, 2021 - Utah 2 Allen 4. Charlie Gerard and Travis Barron each scored a goal. Gerard ended the evening with 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 27, including a 19 to 4 shot advantage in the 3rd period. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play while Allen went 2 for 5.

Sunday, April 25, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm. - Grizzlies are 9-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series.

Next Week's Games

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 30, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 22-18-5-6

Home record: 13-6-3-3

Road record: 9-12-2-3

Win percentage: .539 (5th in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 55

Last 10: 4-5-1

Goals per game: 2.86 (Tied for 10th). Goals for: 146

Goals against per game: 3.18 (12th). Goals against: 162

Shots per game: 33.57 (2nd). Utah has taken 311 shots in the last 8 games.

Shots against per game: 29.94 (5th).

Power Play: 17.6 % - 36 for 205 (Tied for 5th).

Penalty Kill: 81.7 % - 152 for 186 (10th).

Penalty Minutes: 637 (12.49 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (Tied for 8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7 (Tied for 8th)

Players Used: 47.

Attendance: 43,020 (1,721 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 15-7-2-1. Utah has scored first in each of their last 6 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 15 10

Opposition 7 19

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (19)

Assists: Boucher (24)

Points: Boucher (43)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+12)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (71)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney/Pat Cannone (13) AJ White leads team with 6 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (170) - 4th in league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (13.8 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare/Ryan Lowney (2)

Wins: Brad Barone/Kevin Carr/Peyton Jones (5)

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.954) - Minimum 4 games

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (1.39). - Minimum 4 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 45 56 41 2 2 146 Utah Grizzlies 562 590 519 39 1710

Opposition 49 58 44 5 6 162 Opposition 478 565 437 41 1521

Roster

Forwards: Travis Barron, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Michael Prapavessis, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Kevin Carr, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Charlie Gerard (2), Travis Barron (1).

Assist Streaks: Mitch Maxwell, Gerard, Ty Lewis, Matt Hoover (2)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cannone (3) Maxwell, Gerard, Lewis and Hoover (2).

Boucher Enjoying the Home Cooking Maverik Center

Matthew Boucher has a point in 9 of his last 14 games. Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 12 home games.

Pat Cannone Has Been Consistent

Cannone has a point in 8 of his last 11 games. Pat has missed the last 2 games.

Cedric Pare Was Great Last Week

Pare has a point in 4 of his last 5 games. Pare is 5th among all league rookies with 29 points. He leads Utah with 49 games played.

Multiple Point games

10 - Matthew Boucher

6- Charlie Gerard

5 - Trey Bradley, Riley Woods, Cedric Pare.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner.

3 - Miles Gendron, Matt Hoover, Ryan Lowney, AJ White, Ty Lewis.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Travis Barron, Mitch Maxwell.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Alex Lepkowski, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd, Hayden Hodgson.

Many Home Games to End Season

Utah is at home for 11 of the final 17 games in the regular season. Utah are in the middle of a 6 game road trip. Utah will have 20 games remaining in the regular season after Sunday afternoon's game at Allen.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

Metcalf Outstanding in Goal

Grizzlies signed goaltender Garrett Metcalf on March 16th. He has appeared in 4 games with Utah, saving 96 of 100 shots with a 1.24 goals against average. He was born in Salt Lake City on March 5th, 1996. Metcalf was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round, 179th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played with Long Island University in the 2020-21 season and had a 2-7 record with a .901 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA. Metcalf also played in 2 seasons at Mercyhurst University in 2019 and 2020. Garrett has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

Metcalf has kept the Grizzlies in all 5 games he's played in. Metcalf has allowed only 7 goals in 5 games, a 1.39 goals against average with a .954 save percentage (144 of 151).

March 28 vs Tulsa - saved 24 of 25. Grizz won 2-1 in overtime.

April 10 at Wichita - saved 27 of 28. Grizz lost 1-0.

April 11 at Wichita - saved 36 of 37. Grizz won 2-1.

April 16 vs KC - saved 33 of 35. Grizz lost 2-1.

April 23 at allen - saved 24 of 26. Grizz won 4-2.

#Boucher4ROY

Matthew Boucher has put together a season worthy of the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher currently leads all league rookies in goals (19), assists (24), points (43) and shots on goal (170). He not only leads the league in all those categories but he has a wide margin in a few of them. Boucher leads the team and all league rookies with 10 multiple point games.

Among Rookies

Goals - 19 (1st) - 2nd is Wichita's Jay Dickman with 14.

Assists - 24 (Tied for 1st with Orlando's Joseph Garreffa.)

Points - 43 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 37.

Shots on goal - 166 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 127.

4 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (19), Cedric Pare (13), Charlie Gerard (12) and Pat Cannone (10) each have a double digit goal season. AJ White has 9 goals on the year. Gerard has a goal in each of the 2 games this weekend at Allen.

Utah Series vs Allen

It's the 14th season meeting between the clubs. Utah is 4-5-1-3 vs Allen this season. Matthew Boucher leads Utah with 10 points (6g, 4a). Hunter Skinner, now with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, had 7 points (3g, 4a) in 8 games. Cedric Pare has 6 goals vs Allen. Ryan Lowney has 3 goals vs the Americans, including the game winner on April 23rd, 8:12 into the third period. These clubs will meet for a big 4 game series at Maverik Center on May 19, 21-23.

Utah 4 @ Allen 2 (Apr 23 2021)

Utah 3 @ Allen 2 (Apr 3 2021) SO

Utah 0 @ Allen 3 (Apr 2 2021)

Utah 2 @ Allen 3 (Apr 1 2021)

Allen 1 @ Utah 5 (Mar 14 2021)

Allen 5 @ Utah 4 (Mar 13 2021) OT

Allen 6 @ Utah 2 (Mar 12 2021)

Utah 3 @ Allen 5 (Mar 3 2021)

Utah 1 @ Allen 2 (Feb 9 2021) SO

Allen 3 @ Utah 4 (Jan 31 2021)

Allen 3 @ Utah 2 (Jan 30 2021) SO

Allen 5 @ Utah 2 (Jan 29 2021)

