Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 2:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this afternoon, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are 9-3-0-1 against Utah this season, and 24-14-0-2 over the last five years. The Americans snapped a two-game losing streak in the season series on Saturday night. Join us TODAY for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 28th vs Tulsa Oilers.

About Last Night: The Americans ended their two-game losing streak on Saturday night as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies by a score of 4-2 at Allen Event Center. Utah outshot the Americans 35 to 27 for the game. Chad Butcher, Brett Neumann, Spencer Asuchak and Philip Beaulieu all scored for the Americans. The Americans went 2 for 5 on the power play, while Utah was 1 for 3.

Hello Neumann: Allen Americans Rookie forward Brett Neuman scored his first professional goal on Saturday night. Neumann deflected a shot by Les Lancaster into the Utah net to collect his second point of the season. He's played in six games for the Americans since being assigned by Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Beaulieu has BIG Night: Americans defenseman Philip Beaulieu scored his fifth goal of the season and added two assists in the Americans 4-2 win over Utah. Beaulieu had four shots on goal and earned the number one star of the game.

Leaders against Utah: Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster leads the Americans in scoring against Utah this season with 12 points in 12 games (1 goal and 11 assists).

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 16-5-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 30-17-2-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 35

Points: Corey Mackin, 43

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 92

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 13-6-3-3

AWAY: 9-12-2-3

OVERALL: 22-18-5-6

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 19

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 24

Points: Matthew Boucher, 43

+/-: Jack Jenkins +12

PIM: Cole Fraser, 102

