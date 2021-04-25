Preview: Sunday Night Matchup in Jacksonville

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-17-1-2) look to return to the win column tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen (24-19-3-3) at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Blades have dropped the last five meetings against the Icemen, including a 5-4 overtime loss.

Last Time Out: Florida fell to Jacksonville 5-4 in overtime last night at Hertz Arena. Florida led 4-2 in the third period and never trailed until the overtime goal from Jake Elmer. Cody Sol led the Everblades with a pair of goals while Christopher Brown and Abbott Girduckis recorded two assists each for the Icemen.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville has stormed back into the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference. The Icemen are currently in fifth place in the conference and one spot shy of a postseason berth. Jacksonville is 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games, and the Icemen are tough to beat at home with a 14-5-1-2 mark inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville is led by Ara Nazarians's 36 points (15g-21a).

Top Guns: The Florida Everblades possess two of the top three leading goal-scorers in the ECHL with Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron. After two tallies last Saturday against Greenville, McCarron tied Huntebrinker with 23 goals on the season. The pair is tied with Rapid City's Avery Peterson for first in the league. Huntebrinker's goal total this season is already a career best. The 28-year-old had previously scored 20 goals in both the 2017-18 season with the Reading Royals and last season with the Everblades. Huntebrinker is also tied for the league lead with 10 tallies on the power play and paces the ECHL with seven game-winning goals.

###

WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHEN: Sunday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.