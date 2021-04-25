Rabbits Conclude Weekend with Five out of Six Points Versus Rays

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded the weekend with five out of six points against the South Carolina Stingrays after falling in overtime, 3-2, on Sunday.

In the first period, Greenville grabbed an early 1-0 advantage at the 3:47 mark with Graham Knott's fifth tally of season. Knott corralled a headman pass from Frank Hora and finished a breakaway.

In the middle frame, South Carolina tied the contest on a 4-on-3-man advantage courtesy of Cole Ully at 8:58. Max Gottlieb fired a low wrister from the right point and Ully found the loose puck in the slot for his 17th goal of the campaign.

The Stingrays struck again at the 12:07 mark with Tyler Nanne's second goal of the season. Nanne fired a howitzer from the top of the left circle to put the Rays ahead 2-1.

Greenville responded with Matt Strome's first tally as a Swamp Rabbit at 14:00. Creeping to an open backdoor, Strome tapped in a Matt Bradley feed to even the contest at 2-2.

The score remained deadlocked after 60 minutes and Greenville required overtime for an ECHL-leading 20th time this season. Only 66 seconds into the extra session, Zach Malatesta scored the overtime game-winner to walk off the game.

Greenville finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Final shot totals finished at 26-23 South Carolina.

