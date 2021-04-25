Grizzlies Win 2-1

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies get a 2-1 victory over the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon to take 2 of the 3 games in the weekend series. Charlie Gerard scored the game winning goal 4:48 into the third period and Garrett Metcalf saved 27 of 28 to earn his 4th win of the season.

The game was scoreless for the first 39 minutes and 46 seconds before Cole Fraser gave Utah a 1-0 lead. Fraser played in 10 games with Allen earlier this season. Utah led 1-0 after 2 periods. With the Sunday win Utah is now 14-3-1-1 when leading after 2.

Allen's Colby McAuley tied the game 1:23 into the third period. 3 and a half minutes later Gerard scored an unassisted goal for the eventual game winner. Gerard scored a goal in all 3 games of the weekend series and is now tied with Cedric Pare for 2nd on the club with 13 goals on the season. Gerard led all skaters with 7 shots on goal.

Utah is now 10-2-0-1 in the third game of a series. Metcalf has allowed only 8 goals in his first 6 games as a professional.

The Grizzlies road trip continues at Wichita on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm mountain time. Utah's next homestand is a 4 game series vs Rapid City on May 4-5, 7-8. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Charlie Gerard (Utah) - GWG 4:48 into the third period.

2. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 27 of 28 saves.

3. Justin Kapelmaster (Allen) - 32 of 34 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.